Exposing the Underground Reich Part IV: The Muslim Brotherhood

Introduction

Part I of this interview provided a general introduction to the concept of the Underground Reich. In Part II we discussed events in Charlottesville. In Part III we explored fascism in the US and American Gladio. In Part IV we continue exposing the Underground Reich operating as the Muslim Brotherhood.

We are aware that this topic can be controversial if people have not studied the origins of terrorism and political Islam. Our discussion on the relationship between the Muslim Brotherhood and the Underground Reich is not an attack on Islam, but an exposure of a criminal organization operating under the cloak of Islam.

The agenda of political Islam is to destroy Muslim societies, eradicate their ancient traditions and culture, eventually annihilating the entire Arab world in order to subdue the people, destroy resistance and revolutionary movements, ravage the lands and pillage valuable resources.

Amílcar Cabral understood the reasoning behind this savage, diabolical strategy when he wrote:

“When Goebbels, the brain behind Nazi propaganda, heard culture being discussed, he brought out his revolver. That shows that the Nazis, who were and are the most tragic expression of imperialism and of its thirst for domination–even if they were all degenerates like Hitler, had a clear idea of the value of culture as a factor of resistance to foreign domination.”

Speaking of the Muslim Brotherhood, Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, political and media advisor to Syrian President, Bashar Al Assad, said:

Syria is a diverse society of races and religions, but the problem lies not in religiosity but in the political and criminal programs of the Muslim Brotherhood. Continuing to Liberate Syrian Territories from Terrorism, Countering Takfiri Ideology

Shabaan admonishes us to expand our understanding of Zionism and the Zionist Project. She stresses that effectively countering Takfiri thought is an integral aspect of peace building.

It is in the spirit of what she has articulately expressed in her articles, interviews and media statements, that we conduct this discussion, that it might illuminate and foster understanding. It is not only the task of MENA nations to ensure that the ideology behind terrorism finds no support. This responsibility belongs to all of us.

Alexandra Valiente



AV: Hugo, this is a substantial topic and we will strive to do it justice in this segment. Let’s begin at the beginning. Who are the Muslim Brotherhood and what can you tell us about their origins and evolution up to present day?

HT: First I’d like to thank you for the introduction. In dealing with the topic, my motive is to expose the Brotherhood for the sinister role it has played as a tool of fascists, Zionists and imperialists to wage war on humanity. The Muslim Brotherhood should not be confused with Islam. It is a cult, a secret society and a terrorist network.

AV: Thank you for that clarification, which I know readers will appreciate.

HT: I want to add that although I’m not one to condemn Palestinian resistance, given Hamas’ treacherous behavior, siding with Israel, NATO and the GCC against and Syria and Hezbollah, one is forced to confront the historical fact that Hamas made a secret deal with the Likud party during the ’90s and to ask to what extent Hamas served the same function in Palestine as Gladio in Europe, providing an excuse for Israel to steal more land, put up walls and intensify their violent occupation of Palestine.

AV: Palestine is a sensitive subject. In May, Hamas published a Manifesto in an effort to re-brand itself and distance the organization from terrorist networks, but they are Muslim Brotherhood. As such, there will never be any real deviation from the Brotherhood’s agenda. We must always bear in mind the crimes committed by Hamas against Palestinians in Yarmouk. Amal Saad-Ghorayeb commented on their treachery: “I am not supporting the Resistance Axis or its constituents per se, but its struggle against imperialism and Zionism. And if […] Palestinian groups were to abandon this struggle, then we should abandon them. This is beyond partisanship and ideology; it is identity and being.”

This is the essence of what it means to have a principled position that helps us effectively process and confront betrayals.

HT: In Egypt, Libya and Syria the sinister role of the Muslim Brotherhood was exposed, including Hamas inviting Al Nusra and ISIS to occupy Palestinian territory placing their own people at the mercy of death squads.

AV: How does one explain such fratricidal betrayal?

HT: Well, the actions of Hamas in Syria divided the anti-Zionist movement world wide. Pro-Palestine outlets secretly controlled by the MB, spread anti-Syrian propaganda, siding with Israel in its plot to destroy Syria. The Muslim Brotherhood also bought the loyalty of secular Salafists like Murtaza Hussain of the Intercept who, while following none of the rules of Shariah in their own lives, propagandize on behalf of genocidal Muslim Brotherhood death squads in Libya and Syria. Selling lies for empire is a lucrative business.

AV: Back to the Muslim Brotherhood’s origins…

HT: In history, the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) had two separate points of origin. The first was in the 18th century when Muhammad bin Abd al-Wahhab formed an Ikwhan (brotherhood) and founded the Wahhabi sect, converting the al Saud clan. They were a fanatical death squad that murdered Shiites and any Sunni who didn’t follow their perverted version of Islam.

Soon after, the British were backing the al Saud clan who sent the Ikwahn to destroy the holy sites of the ancient world just as ISIS has done in Iraq, Libya and Syria today. They were on the British payroll, enlisted to create chaos and seize territory from the Ottoman empire. After WWI, during which the British used King Hussein and Ibn al Saud to wage a guerrilla war against the Ottoman empire, the al Saud clan forced out King Hussein and seized the crown, naming the Arab peninsula after themselves, Saudi Arabia. The British gave Jordan and Iraq to Hussein’s sons, Abdullah and Faisal, but Iraqi king Faisal was overthrown in a nationalist coup in the 1950s.

The second origin was in Egypt in the 1920s, where the Muslim Brotherhood as we know it today was born. Its inception was a secret society founded by Hassan al-Banna that aimed to expel all foreign influences and instate al-Banna’s vision of Shariah law. It was organized into cells and was quite sophisticated in that, like the CIA, it operated under NGO fronts often disguised as charities. Banna taught that the supreme good was to die for the brotherhood, and like fascists, they glorified death and violence. They founded schools, mosques, and sports teams. By controlling education they could better indoctrinate the youth. It was also a network of business interests. The British provided covert funding to the MB. However, they remained relatively a small organization until 1936 when they made a secret deal with the Nazis and formed an alliance with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, who the British had put in charge of Palestinians. Both al Banna and the Mufti were fervent admirers of Hitler. The Nazis financed the Arab Revolt against both British rule and Zionist settlers in Palestine. The Mufti joined the MB and the Nazis sent weapons, money, and advisers to Egypt. At this time, the MB began to flourish with over 200,000 members in Egypt. They formed a terrorist wing that carried out espionage, assassinations, coups, sabotage and bombings. The Mufti moved to Germany to escape the British and helped recruit Muslim SS legions, like the Handschaar division in Bosnia which worked closely with the Croatian fascists committing genocide against Serbs, Jews, Gypsies while battling communist partisans.

The Nazis also recruited legions of SS from the Turkic speaking Muslim populations of the Soviet Union: Tatars, Chechens, Azeris and Uzbeks. They were prized for their brutality and were closely linked to the Ukrainian fascists because they had the same SS patron, Theodore Oberlander, who went on to play a key role in World Anti-Communist League after the war. The strategy (that did not become well known until Afghanistan) of using Muslims to wage a “holy war” against communism, began during the Russian Civil War after WWI and had its roots even further back in the rivalry between the British and Russian empires. After WWI Pan-Turkism became a weapon used against the Soviets through the Promethean league, run out of Poland and France and later absorbed by the Nazis. It was the Polish Zbigniew Brzezinski who would oversee the destruction and dismemberment of the Soviet Union as part of his Nationalities Working Group in the 1970s. The Muslim Brotherhood would increasingly gain control of the Pan-Turkist movement, the most infamous being the Gulen network, a mind control cult and CIA front used to expand MB control throughout central Asia. The Gulen network also operated schools worldwide, especially in Germany and the US where Gulen is based. Turkish president Erdogan is a MB member. Gulen provided the cover for the CIA’s attempt to destabilize Central Asia by indoctrinating people into the brotherhood’s ideology in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Chechnya, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and other countries.

AV: Some sources say that the Wahhabi sect traces its roots back to Ahmad ibn Hanbal (780–855) and Ibn Taymiyyah (1263–1328) but wasn’t officially founded as Wahhabism until 1703–1792, finally becoming the official state religion in Saudi Arabia in 1932. And yes, by the 1930s, the Nazis entered the picture.

Is there any historical evidence that Muhammad bin Abd al-Wahhab’s movement was a response to colonialism?

In Part I I mentioned that American and British intelligence (MI6) are not only working to recruit members into the Muslim Brotherhood, they are promoting them through media and websites such as Conflicts Forum to present a polished persona of the Brotherhood as the Arab world’s ultimate expression of resistance to imperialism.

Is there any historical basis for such claims?

HT: Wahhabism is definitely not a response to colonialism or imperialism. They were backed by Britain for centuries. MB supposedly was, but they quickly went on the payroll of King Farouk, the Nazis and the British.

The notion that the Muslim Brotherhood and Al Qaeda are resisting empire is promoted by empire, British and American intelligence and the MB. It’s a recruitment trap for Muslims outraged by empire’s crimes. This myth is also perpetrated by liberals who are either too lazy or too cowardly to investigate the actual history of the Muslim Brotherhood and Al Qaeda. After the wars in Libya and Syria, such cowardice and ignorance are criminal.

While the Muslim Brotherhood pretended to oppose empire, Osama bin Laden, their false idol of resistance, worked with the CIA – who were covertly working with Al Qaeda in Macedonia at the time of 9/11.

The MB history is one of treachery and opportunism. While it is true that for a time they resisted the British in Egypt, they also later accepted substantial bribes from them. They fought the British and Zionist settlers during the Arab revolt, but more often in their 100 year history, they have served the British. They are a tool of the British puppet monarchies of Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The MB has consistently been on the side of the British and American empires, used as a weapon against true anti-imperialists like Nasser in Egypt, Syria, South Yemen, etc. Anyone who reads Secret Affairs: Britain’s Collusion with Radical Islam, by Mark Curtis, will have ample proof that the MB has been a constant ally of empire.

Arab nationalists sought to unite the whole Arab World, to modernize and improve the lives of their people. The Muslim Brotherhood were bitterly opposed to these goals.

AV: Indeed. The finest example of progressive leadership that served to uplift an entire nation was Muammar Qaddafi. He also tried to unite the Arab world, but his efforts were continually undermined by the Muslim Brotherhood and their imperialist puppets.

As the general trend in the activist community tends to be “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” consciousness, what advice can you offer to help well-intentioned people avoid playing into the hands of the Underground Reich, becoming reactionaries instead of revolutionaries?

HT: Knowledge of history is the answer.

AV: That is a good answer, Hugo. Let’s look at the role of the CIA and the Muslim Brotherhood in relation to terrorism, past and present, and how it connects with the Underground Reich.

HT: The CIA absorbed the Third Reich intelligence service after the war recruiting Gehlen, Skorzeny and their networks. The Muslim SS Legions and the Muslim Brotherhood went to work for the CIA, waging covert war on the Soviet Union, along with the many other SS war criminals from Ukraine, Croatia, Albania, Romania, etc. The Muslim Legion were settled near Munich where a mosque was built for them. It was Eisenhower, not Carter or Reagan, that put the Muslim Brotherhood to work waging terror and psychological warfare against Communists and Arab nationalists. At the same time, the British used the MB to wage war on Nasser and other Arab nationalists, and London became another important center for the MB and its Al Qaeda offshoots. After the MB attempted to overthrow Nasser, they were expelled from Egypt and resettled in Saudi Arabia. There, they were put in charge of schools and universities so they could indoctrinate vulnerable young minds. Their network now operates behind many fronts in over 70 countries. They are a trillion dollar business network. They control the Saudi and Qatari monarchs and run numerous media outlets, like Al Jazeera. They hide their ideology behind a respectable facade, pretending to be moderates. At the same time, they have active terrorist branches. In the 1970s and 1980s the CIA and Israel tried to use the MB to destroy Syria, but after carrying out the identical genocidal strategies used in the current war, they were crushed by Hafez Assad.

AV: It appears that their transition from a regional organization to a global one was swift, but as we have discovered in our research, this is not uncommon for components of the Underground Reich.

HT: Yes, the 1970s was the era where they gained a huge amount of influence world wide. A key turning point was the mid 1970s when the final chapter in the Cold War began. The empire had been defeated in Vietnam, Congress was investigating the CIA in the wake of Watergate, and Cuba had dealt empire a humiliating blow in Angola that would eventually lead to the liberation of all of South Africa. This was the era when George H.W. Bush became CIA director with the infamous Theodore Shackley as his right hand man. Congress passed a bill to forbid the CIA to wage covert war in Angola. Enter the Safari Club. The British, French, Iranians (under the Shah), Saudis, (later the GCC), Moroccans and Egyptians, formed a secret alliance, the Safari Club, so that they could carry out the CIA’s dirty work without Congress knowing. The Safari Club was soon used, not just to wage covert war in Angola, but to launch a Muslim Brotherhood coup in Pakistan to instate General Zia al-Haq, and destabilize Afghanistan and Central Asia. The creation of Pakistan was itself a geopolitical game for the British. It was always intended to serve as a base for controlling or destabilizing Central Asia and attacking the Soviet Union. It was in India that the British had supported the rise of the Deobandi school of Islam, which is similar to the Saudis Wahhabi branch. The Taliban in Afghanistan are Deobandis. This was part of the British divide and rule strategy and when India gained its independence, Britain pushed for the creation of Pakistan so they could retain some measure of control over India. The result of this partition was a bloodbath, the effects continuing to echo into our own time, with India ruled by Modi, a Hindu fascist who massacred Muslims. Pakistan has become a terror center used by the CIA-MI6-GCC-ISI to destabilize Central Asia, and conduct the same strategy of bloody massacres throughout Afghanistan and the former USSR in places like Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan during the 1990s.

To return to the 1970s, the CIA and Israel had the MB assassinate Sadat in Egypt, after he had allowed the Brotherhood to return and regain its influence. His death cleared the way for the Israeli invasion of Lebanon and protected the CIA’s Safari Club arms deals and subversions. The MB helped the CIA manipulate the results of the Iranian Revolution. The MB have a paradoxical relationship with Iran and Hezbollah, despite the fact that the MB are actively involved in genocide against Shiites all over the world. This led to the disgraceful kidnapping of Hannibal Qaddafi from Syria in 2015 by Hezbollah as a service to the MB. Iran, under the Presidency of former Iran/Contra plotter President Rafsanjani,(The Crocodile as the Iranians call him) supported Al Qaeda in Bosnia during the 1990s, a group that would later be used to wage war on Iran and its ally, Syria.

Those who co-operate with the CIA and the MB will learn an ugly lesson when they are betrayed in turn. China allied with the MB in the 1970s and 1980s and now those same forces are being used to destabilize the Xinjiang province today. Even the Saudis fear the consequences of their decades of support for the MB as their recent feud with Qatar revealed.

Obviously, the main event in the destructive rise of the MB, was the covert war in Afghanistan during the 1970s and 1980s, which drew in the Soviets. Funded by the CIA, Israel and the Saudis, the MB destroyed Socialist Afghanistan and expanded into Central Asia, helping to break up the Soviet Union. They were used to seize control of Azerbaijan (with the help of Iran/Contra veteran, Richard Secord and Mega Oil) and fought in their genocidal war against the Armenians of the Artsakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh region, who managed to achieve autonomy after valiantly defending themselves with the help of Armenia. The MB moved into Bosnia, where would be fascist dictator, Izbegovic, was a MB ideologue who restarted the Bosnian SS (just as their Croatian allies restarted the Ustashe death squads). The MB also expanded into Albania, becoming part of the Greater Albania Project. The KLA were Al Qaeda terrorists and gangsters used by NATO to destabilize Kosovo and offer NATO an opportunity to destroy Yugoslavia, with the help of a CIA-funded color revolution in Serbia. At the same time, the MB moved into Chechnya and managed to gain control of the area achieving de facto independence during the Yeltsin years, setting up a chaotic system based on kidnapping, terror and slavery. From Afghanistan to the present day, the MB practiced the same savage brutality that has become famous in Syria, but the mainstream media covered for them, portraying them as freedom fighters. After the Iraq invasion. they were given free rein to sow terror and division to keep the Iraqis from uniting against the American occupiers.

AV: As you follow the historical trajectory to unravel this tangled web, it is clear that foreign intelligence, NATO, Nazis and the Muslim Brotherhood are inseparable, all working in tandem towards the same agenda. Also, the Zionist entity was both creator and sustainer of “Islamist” terror. In August I published an article about the arrest of a Mossad officer posing as an Imam who was leading Daesh in Libya.

Bouthaina Shaaban said,

It is a fact of life today that terrorism that hit Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, destroying their civilisational heritage and killing millions of their citizens is a Zionist terrorism.

HT: Yes, it’s true, but Zionism must be examined in the context of the Underground Reich. We’ll get to that in the next interview. The history of the Muslim Brotherhood is very much the history of the past 40 years, especially what I call World War IV, the war that began with the destruction of the Soviet Union, an event the world may never recover from.

World War IV is known by many names – War on Terror, War on Drugs, Humanitarian Intervention – all forms of psychological warfare aimed at destroying whole societies as we have seen in Yugoslavia, Libya, and Syria. World War IV has now become the New Cold War on Russia and China, which has been a constant component of imperial strategy. But it is not merely a war on Russia and China, but on the entire planet. For example, the bloodbath the CIA created in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo killed over 10 million people.

AV: I would like to address events in the Philippines where Daesh are now active. Can you provide a historical perspective on this development?

HT: One of the bloodiest chapters in Muslim Brotherhood history was the coup in Indonesia in the 1960s, where they carried out a genocidal war on suspected communists, Chinese, minorities, and the people of East Timor. (See: Philippines: Western Media is Distorting Reality, People and Army Unite to Battle “ISIS” | Washington Jihad Express: Indonesia, Afghanistan, Syria and Philippines) This conflict continued for decades and has claimed more than one and a half million lives.

The MB was also active for decades in the Philippines, which explains the recent rise of ISIS there. Both countries(Philippines,Indonesia) sent recruits to Afghanistan, along with other nations from around the world. Egypt played an especially important role in this. As previously mentioned, the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood fled to Saudi Arabia. The merger of Saudi Wahhabism and the ideologues of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood gave birth to new, increasingly extreme networks. It was in Afghanistan that this crystallized into what would later be known as Al Qaeda.

AV: Andre Vltchek said , “…according to my Indonesian intelligence sources, the ‘departure’ itself of the Indonesian jihadists for Afghanistan was also directly helped by the U.S., under the cover of ‘Islamic study groups’ and other ‘communities’, and the route that was utilized was: Indonesia – Malaysia – Philippines – Afghanistan”.

When he asked Indonesian political analyst Dina Sulaeman whether jihad in Indonesia was against Western imperialism, she emphatically stated, “Jihad in which Indonesians want to participate is based on hate… ” (Washington Jihad Express: Indonesia, Afghanistan, Syria and Philippines)

Her statement refutes the Conflicts Forum propaganda.

The Muslim Brotherhood are very good at selling hate for empire, like their Zionist counterpart…

HT: And their NGOs are effective sources of funding . The Muslim Brotherhood advanced their skills setting up CIA-style NGO complex fronts and like Al Qaeda, their networks of terror were hidden behind charities like *Maktab al-Khidamat (MAK), based in New York and lobbies like **Advice and Reformation Committee(ARC) based in London. British and American intelligence and special forces advisers trained the ISI in terrorism, and ISI trained hundreds of thousands of terrorists – Pakistanis, Afghans as well as the international terrorist armies of Muslim Brotherhood exiles from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and many other countries. The US and UK, along with the Saudis and the GCC, provided them with billions of dollars worth of weapons. They also had a vast revenue from global heroin trafficking. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Afghan drug warlord, infamous Butcher of Kabul, was incorporated into Afghanistan’s current NATO puppet government, even though he was an Taliban commander. Not only did heroin generate huge profits, the revenue financed the proliferation of global crime syndicates, especially in the Soviet Union, and later, Yeltsin’s Russia, where gangsters came to rule the country during the 1990s, helping the CIA destabilize and destroy nations around the world, like Kosovo.

AV: Throughout our discussions about the Underground Reich, the NGO complex is a constant element. Can you discuss how the NGO complex as a key component of psychological warfare?

HT: Yes. You exposed this strategy in Libya and it has been quite blatant in the war on Syria, most notably the White Helmets, which Eva Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley have written about. White Helmets produced propaganda videos for the West involving staged rescues. Covertly they provided medical services to NATO death squads and terrorists collaborators in Syria. When off camera, they take up weapons used against Syrian civilians. They are just another Muslim Brotherhood terror group. These groups seek to duplicate and destroy legitimate institutions, replacing them with their own.

AV: This is a critically important feature of psychological operations and the new strategy of coup d’état. Shadow government operations, duplicate organizations that impersonate the authentic to confuse the general public, are a widely used. In Libya, one example was the notorious fascist, terrorist network behind mathaba.net that set up a duplicate of the authentic Libyan World Mathaba, promoting themselves as the original and only official voice of the Libyan Jamahiriya. They published anti-Jamahiriya propaganda, false statements they claimed came from government officials. At the same time, they called for the arrest, detention and execution of Saif Qaddafi and blamed the Qaddafi family for the destruction of the Jamahiriya, which to the informed, was absolutely absurd, but the uninformed were invariably duped. I exposed them in spite of death threats, but at the time, the concept of shadow organizations was foreign to activists and it took years for the revelations to sink in. It was no coincidence that their founder was in partnership with Sakina Security Services, promoting NATO-Al Qaeda terror networks in Chechnya.

HT: Yes. Didn’t that organization shut down their website?

AV: They partially shut down so only members can read their rubbish. But of more concern is that in typical Underground Reich fashion, they continue to be globally active in fascist, Nazi, white supremacist organizations and their terrorist paramilitary legions.

But let’s stay on the track of the NGO complex…

HT: The NGO complex profits from disaster and according to Keith Harmon Snow, the Humanitarian NGO Complex in the DRC is big business that goes beyond the looting of its rich resources. We are witnessing the birth of NGO Colonialism, which was also evident in the occupation of Haiti, where the state was defunded and NGOs were brought in to replace Haiti’s state institutions. This forces targeted states to cut back on social services, like health and education, as the international NGO complex invades the country and takes over their functions. Even in the heart of empire this process is underway as public schools are replaced with charter schools. The US military is now forced to compete with private mercenary firms and military contractors. Mercenaries are also competing with police as the private security industry explodes. The people are reduced to beggars and refugees at the mercy of huge international NGOs that answer to their oligarch funders and Western governments.

Perhaps even more infamous is the MB’s Syrian Observatory For Human Rights (SOHR) founded by their operative in the UK, Osama Suleiman. The SOHR publishes terrorist propaganda, paid for by British intelligence. The NGO complex, a vital component of psychological warfare, creates propaganda, provides fronts for arms smuggling, stages color revolutions, buys off politicians, plans imperial strategies (think tanks), recruits spies and terrorists, and corrupts schools and academia. As we have seen, the MB was playing this game long before the CIA was even created, although the CIA’s mentors, British and German intelligence, were also in the game. The MB were especially dangerous because of their habits of creating schools and gaining control of universities. Al Qaeda is still using charities as a front, even though many of the fronts have been exposed. People in conflict zones are increasingly dependent on MB-controlled charities for their survival. If they want food or medical treatment they must swear allegiance to the MB.

The terrorists themselves are another example of this attempt to duplicate and destroy legitimate state institutions. They created the “Free Syrian Army” in an attempt to destroy the Syrian Arab Army.

AV: Just as the Muslim Brotherhood attempted to destroy the Libyan National Army, replacing them with the National Guard comprised of Al Qaeda mercenaries… (See: Muslim Brotherhood Murdered Hundreds of Libyan Elite Officers to Sabotage the Revival of the Legitimate Army After 2011 | ‘Presidential Guard’ Place Extremist Militias in Power to Destroy the Libyan National Army | Presidential Council Militias Conducting Assassination Campaign Against Libyan Army Officers in Tripoli | Details of the Presidential Council’s Assassination Campaign Against Libyan Army Officers in Tripoli | The Presidential Guard is a Terrorist Organization that Must Not be Legitimized or Armed)

HT. Exactly. The MB NGO complex was busy for years inside Syria and outside of Syria organizing exiles and traitors, laying the groundwork for the war that began in 2011, as were their partners, the Western NGO complex. Their most destructive weapon is the International Monetary Fund, which imposes harsh neoliberal reforms on indebted nations as part of a coordinated strategy to capitalize off the inevitable poverty and chaos that follows. There is no easier way to buy the loyalty of poor, desperate people than through a Muslim Brotherhood “charity.” What these poor people are too naive to realize is that the Muslim Brotherhood has been chosen as an ally because it is also committed to capitalism and neo-liberalism, their Saudi and Qatari backers are among some of the richest men in the world. The MB controls a number of banks, including the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), which was the focus of one of the greatest banking scandals in history involving the CIA, guns, drugs, and financial collapse. Another is the Al Taqwa Bank based in Geneva, Switzerland, involved in funding Al Qaeda, closely tied to Italian and German fascists. Like the Underground Reich the Muslim Brotherhood is deeply involved in offshore banking and all sorts of shady business.

AV: Can you address the Muslim Brotherhood’s role in the Gladio network?

HT: During the Cold War, Turkey played an invaluable role because of its strategic position close to the USSR and ability to cut off its access to the Black Sea. It was also invaluable because of its role in the Pan-Turkist movement. Turkey became the first Muslim member of NATO. Turkey also had its own Gladio secret army and was the scene of the bloodiest chapter in Gladio history. The term Deep State arose to describe Turkish support of the drug-dealing, fascist Grey Wolves whose most famous crime was the shooting of Pope John Paul II, which the West tried to blame on the KGB. Turkish fascists were more secular-oriented. Because of the success the CIA-UK-NATO-GCC had in Afghanistan and Central Asia, it was decided to bring the Muslim Brotherhood to power in Turkey and Turkish Gladio was transformed into what Sibel Edmonds calls Gladio B. Turkey came to play a key role, along with Pakistan, in the wars in Central Asia, Chechnya, and Yugoslavia. It was the success of the Muslim Brotherhood in Turkey in destabilizing the huge swath of Turkic-speaking Eurasia, stretching from the Middle East, across Central Asia, into China’s Xianjiang province, that inspired the West to attempt place the Muslim Brotherhood in control of the entire Middle East.

AV: This was the focus of the 2011 Arab Spring.

HT: Yes. We have both spent years covering the wars in Libya and Syria, as have other independent journalists. A string of Muslim Brotherhood “color revolutions” which were of merely sophisticated coups, hit Tunisia and Egypt, providing a base for the war on Libya and the attempt to install a Muslim Brotherhood government there against the will of the people.

Turkey was already ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood and Jordan had been allied with them since the 1950s. Israel was also a long-time ally of both the GCC and the MB, playing a key role in Afghanistan and all the wars that followed it. Israel funded the rise of Hamas to counter the PLO (now also controlled by the Israelis). Israel was deeply involved with Gladio B, even helping to set up the Turkish Lobby in America. Its neo-con allies were involved from the start in planning all the carnage we have been discussing, from the mid-1970s, onwards. Israel has been the main beneficiary of all the wars, bloodshed and division sown by the Muslim Brotherhood and was of happy to use them to destroy their enemy. Muammar Qaddafi in Libya, and to attempt to destroy Syria, as is obvious with their air strikes support for terrorists, weapons deliveries, Mossad terrorist advisers and hospital treatment for terrorists. Israel’s Yinon Plan and similar schemes go back decades and which have formed the blueprint for the attempt to balkanize and destroy the Middle Mast. After NATO destroyed the Libyan government, Libya became a base for aggression against Syria, as did Egypt before a coup removed the MB from power.

The US-UK-Israel-GCC-NATO axis of chaos flooded Libya and Syria with weapons and terrorists. Libya was essentially abandoned to its fate by the world, although its people are still fighting to expel the Muslim Brotherhood all these years later.

Syria was more fortunate in that with the help of Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia, the Muslim Brotherhood is being defeated there, although the war is not over yet.

AV: This is a good place to end this segment, now that you have traced the history of the Muslim Brotherhood to the present.

HT: I’ll close by saying that the Muslim Brotherhood has brought untold misery to the world and Muslims are their primary victims. Their most infamous crime, 9/11, was used to manufacture consent for wars that have killed millions of Muslims.

AV: Thank you, Hugo.

In our interview on Libya, I mentioned, “various organizations within the Muslim Brotherhood network differ in degree but not in kind. There can be no effective end to terror without dealing with the specter of the Muslim Brotherhood in its entirety.”

From what we have witnessed in world events and considering the history of the organization, this simply cannot be ignored by anyone intent on stopping terrorism. Neither can we express genuine solidarity with the Palestinian cause or support the resistance and revolutionary struggles against occupation in the Arab world, without taking a stand against fascism in all its forms, under all its various names and branches.

Notes:

*Maktab al-Khidamat bombed the World Trade Center in 1993 and were funneling new recruits to Bosnia. Based in New York, they were protected. (See: An Alternative History of Al Qaeda: The Blind Sheikh)

**The Advice and Reformation Committee is Al Qaeda’s public relations and communications hub based in London. (See: Londonistan: Britain’s ‘Green Light’ to Terrorism)

References:

