Haiti: A Popular Response to Restore Peace!

Berthony Dupont

Demonstrations of violence have always had a bad impact when impunity and recklessness are the rule. What is clear today in Haiti is that the political class has completely failed in its mission and the regime in place has not lifted a finger to ensure access to justice in the face of the growing and terrorizing insecurity facing the population.

No serious action has been taken against crime with a program to defend the poor and oppressed. No tough measures have been taken against the perpetrators of kidnappings, their sponsors or their bosses. The situation has become worse because the government, instead of addressing it, seems to be using it as a means of maintaining power.

In the political arena, the so-called opposition, if there is one, is on the same track as the de facto government, except that it spares no effort in misleading propaganda and confusion, which it does better.

If we take into account the statement of the President of the Montana Accord, Mr. Fritz Alphonse Jean, who not only calls the insecurity political, but also argues that the current governance is the main cause of this security crisis, according to him, government officials, in alliance with criminals, are reigning terror. Therefore, only a transfer of power to his colleagues from Montana and allies could change the situation. De facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry could return the favor by making the same criticism that the opposition is responsible for the insecurity in the country, a way to weaken the government in its actions.

The transfer of power from one puppet to another will obviously lead nowhere, as it is the same policy of subjugation. In fact, Fritz Alphonse Jean’s rantings and shuttling and Ariel Henry’s demagoguery, despite the recognition of the latter’s government by the United Nations Security Council and the expressions of support from the Core Group countries, do not constitute a guarantee of success, of restoring peace or of improving the social conditions of the Haitian people.

Too many clues concur, too many reliable testimonies have been recorded, all confirming that the objective of the guardian powers is to pull the strings behind the scenes. It is really a question of saving what can be saved from their project to establish a subjugated state, in order to save the furniture. So they would be satisfied with cosmetic stabilization measures so that their weapons of domination would continue to circulate in the country.

This predicts immense misfortune for Haiti, a much darker and more difficult future for the population. As long as the Haitian popular masses, aware of their situation, do not take up the task they have been given to accomplish, that is to say, to definitively establish the policy of total rupture with imperialism, as long as this does not materialize, the situation will not change and will even worsen.

For how much longer must the Haitian people continue to be the victims of violence that hides unavowed and dangerous designs? The people cannot continue to be fooled. They unquestionably want peace and they cannot tolerate that their aspirations for change and for their fundamental rights as a free and sovereign people are violated.

Today, pushed to the limit by the kidnappings and assassinations that agitate public opinion, his reactions have taken precedence over the empty speeches of political leaders. Their patience has been pushed to the limit and has turned into a powerful volcano of rage that has led to the various demonstrations of anger of the people against the gang thugs. This revolt of the population against insecurity is a response against the contemptuous maneuvers of the entire ruling class.

The people indicate that they do not want to continue to be victims of violence that is similar to state violence. They are fed up with US imperialism and its allies, who in order to cover up their shameful destruction of Haiti and to justify themselves before public opinion have created or supported terrorist groups so that they can justify new criminal escalations whose objective is to kill, demobilize and further destabilize the population.

It is not by chance that hypocritical voices were quickly raised against the initiatives that were taken by the population to start a process of self-defense. The sordid maneuvers of the regime and their bosses in Washington have always consisted in criticizing and labeling as inequality any strategy of the popular masses to restore their rights. They do not want to admit that the only possible response to their violence is more violence.

Let this potentially peaceful project continue so that the country can free itself once and for all from the trusteeship legitimized by the political class for over a century. This popular anger should not be equated with barbarism but with a response against a humiliating provocation, an attack on the sovereignty of the nation and the Haitian people.

Self-defense groups, forms of self-organization of the masses, must arise throughout the country so that the people’s action is constant, since the struggle against the de facto government led by Ariel Henry and against the capitalist system must not be allowed to cease.

There will be no lasting peace and security in Haiti unless justice is done, unless the guilty are held accountable, unless the enterprises of human rights insecurity in the service of the imperialist powers are destroyed.

This popular justice is a page that is being turned in order to initiate in the long term a real climate of peace and serenity in the country. The people say loud and clear: enough blood and tears! Enough kidnapping! Enough of this! Let’s stop the senseless and deadly madness of the gangs! To turn back from this duty is to open the door to other crude and criminal adventures.

Let the popular anger be! And let it continue!

Translation by Internationalist 360°