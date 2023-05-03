“Bwa Kale”: A Popular Uprising!

Dan Cohen

14 armed individuals were lynched and burned by the angry population, on the morning of Monday April 24, 2023, at the level of the Canape-Green district, in Port-au-Prince

The Bwa Kale movement is rooted in the iconography and zeal of the famous Haitian revolution of 1791-1804, when slaves in Santo Domingo defeated their colonial masters and founded the first free republic in the hemisphere.

On April 23, after a night of heavy gunfire in the second arrondissement and surrounding neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince, the Haitian National Police (HNP) received reports that several gang members were traveling in the area. Early the next morning, in the Canapé-Vert neighborhood, police stopped a public transportation minibus and found 14 men carrying heavy weapons, ammunition, cell phones and other illegal contraband. As the police arrested them and took them to the station, a growing crowd of residents decided to take matters into their own hands.

They stormed the building, dragged the suspected criminals – sparing the bus driver and conductor – and proceeded to lynch them, then burned their bodies, leaving smoking, charred corpses. The spectacle was captured on cell phone videos that immediately went viral on social networks.

The incident marked the beginning of a spontaneous, leaderless national uprising called “Bwa Kale,” which literally means “peeled wood.” It refers to the tool used in a severe form of corporal punishment in some Haitian homes and reflects not only the willingness of its participants to identify, catch and kill the violent criminals who have long terrorized the country with kidnappings, extortion and murder, but also to employ the same horrific methods of criminal gang violence against the population. Indeed, it is the spectacle that is paramount, seeking to strike terror into the hearts of their tormentors.

The movement Bwa Kale is anchored in the iconography and zeal of the famous Haitian revolution of 1791-1804, when the slaves of Saint Domingue defeated their colonial masters, defeated the French empires, British and Spanish and founded the first free republic in the hemisphere.

Bwa Kale also recalls the dechoukaj (literally “uprooting”) phenomenon, the period following the fall of dictator Jean Claude Duvalier, when the Haitian population exacted revenge on the former regime’s henchmen, known as Tonton Macoutes.

Several videos show that vigilante groups kill suspected gang members only after searching them, finding evidence (often weapons and cell phone information), and then extracting confessions. Nevertheless, such a crude method of justice can easily fail against an innocent person. This reportedly happened in Gros Morne province, where two people were mistaken for gang members and killed.

Despite the errors of this form of mob justice, it is clear that the frightening spectacle of an enraged multitude engulfing and dispatching armed criminals has been effective, as kidnappings in Haiti have reportedly dropped to zero since the movement began two weeks ago.

The people and the police

Until the Canapé-Vert incident, the police were a largely ineffective fighting force plagued by corruption. In affluent mountain neighborhoods like Pétionville, Thomassin and Laboule, off-duty police officers moonlight as private security to protect residents from gangs, charging exorbitant prices. Tim Schwartz, an American anthropologist based in Haiti, described the arrangement as a “classic protection racket.

Government Commissioner for Miragoâne, Jean Ersnt Muscadin

One exception to this phenomenon is Jean Ernest Muscadin, government commissioner of the commune of Miragoâne, in Haiti’s southern peninsula. He has taken an ironic approach to the gang problem and maintains a high profile in the country as a sensible sheriff who has carried out summary executions of suspected gang members.

The other prominent figure in Haiti’s crime fighting is Jimmy Cherizier, the former Special Forces police officer who leads the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies (FRG9), an alliance of armed anti-gang neighborhood committees or “vigilante brigades. .” While Muscadin has no particular political message, Cherizier has called for the overthrow of the Haitian bourgeoisie and what he calls their “stinking, rotten system.” Instead of the “5% controlling 85% of the nation’s wealth,” he calls for a system where Haiti’s resources are shared by all, or “for all.

The Bwa Kale movement forced the police to shake off their apathy and act, renewing popular support for the beleaguered force.

The week before the Canapé Vert lynching, the cops killed gang leader Maçon “Ti Makak” Silencieux and several of his soldiers, who had been terrorizing the predominantly middle-class areas of Laboule and Thomassin.

On April 30, after several days of Bwa Kale attacks against criminals, the HNP announced that it had intensified its operations in several gang-controlled areas, including Village de Dieu and Grand Ravine. Village de Dieu is controlled by Johnson “Izo” Andre, leader of the 5 Seconds gang. A vicious kidnapper and killer, he is particularly hated by the police for his gang killing four police officers in a botched anti-gang operation in March 2021. The police have focused their efforts on dislodging him, and rumors that Izo has been shot have circulated, though they remain unconfirmed.

Grand Ravine is under the control of Ti Lapli, head of his own kidnapping ring. Along with Ti Gabriel of Cité Soleil, Vitel’Homme Innocent of the Kraze Barye gang, and the 400 Mawozo, these groups form the criminal alliance G-Pèp.

Former policeman Jimmy Cherizier

Notably, the police announcement did not mention the targeting of a neighborhood controlled by the G-Pèp’s bitter enemy, FRG9. Ironically, the U.S. and its allies singled out Cherizier as the scourge of Haiti, falsely accusing him of carrying out a series of massacres, while the then U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti, Dan Foote, called for “hunting him down.

While a handful of elite pundits have expressed disgust at Bwa Kale’s vindication of popular justice, a strong majority of Haitians approve, pointing to the fact that the gangs have used the same forms of terror against the defenseless population while the anemic police force has been unable to combat them and the political class complicit in their crimes.

Berthony Dupont, director of the weekly Haiti Liberté, wrote last week: “It is not without reason that the system has fought the rebellion of a self-defense movement born in certain ghettos” while “feeding a project of banditry”, criminal mercenaries, kidnappings and assassinations.

Indeed, Vitel’Homme has publicly explained how he got his start in André Michel’s Democratic and Popular Sector (SDP), the central pillar of Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s de facto government.

Haitian police forces have long been outgunned by gangs armed with modern U.S.-made weapons of war, including rifles that have been used in Iraq.

“Support the police” has become a mantra of foreign powers, led by the United States, seeking military intervention in Haiti. Indeed, since 2010, the United States has spent at least $380 million to train the police, including a specialized anti-gang SWAT unit within the HNP. Ironically, it is among the population that the police have found this support. Several videos show the Haitian public accompanying police vehicles to confront gang members.

“The strategy is simple,” journalist Cyrus Sibert wrote on Twitter. “Increase crowd pressure on their base to force them to shoot, which leads to their ammunition running out. And then they will be at the mercy of the elite units of the Haitian National Police.

Bwa Kale is spreading throughout the country

A gang member who admitted to working under the late Canaan gang leader, Ti Jeff, was killed and his body burned.

The Bwa Kale phenomenon is not limited to the capital.

In Source Matelas, Cabaret, police and residents killed at least 5 gang members. A few days before the uprising began, gang members massacred 30 people, including 13 in a single-family home and eight babies. Months earlier, gangs had slaughtered 20 people.

A gang member who admitted to working under the late Canaan gang leader Ti Jeff was killed and his body burned.

In the Artibonite Valley, residents of the village of Estère accompanied the police as they stormed the stronghold of the Kokorat San Ras gang. On at least one occasion, a gang member was killed in a shootout, and police and residents burned their homes.

Exploiting the moment

As the Bwa Kale movement gained momentum, the G-Pèp sought to subvert it to target Cherizier and FRG9.

On April 26, G-Pèp members in Belair (which has become the kidnapping center of Port-au-Prince) and Ruelle Maillart launched violent attacks on Cherizier’s Bas-Delmas neighborhoods, sparking several days of armed clashes between the neighborhoods. According to Cherizier, one man was killed and another wounded in the fighting. These gangs in Belair and Ruelle Maillart have long terrorized the residents of Delmas 2, 4 and 6, despite Cherizier’s repeated calls for a truce, as Uncaptured Media and Haiti Liberté documented in the documentary series 2022 Another Vision: Inside Haiti’s Uprising.

A gang member who admitted to working under the late Canaan gang leader, Ti Jeff, was killed and his body burned.

On April 30, Vitel’Homme complained that the Bwa Kale movement is not targeting FRG9. “At the same time that these guys say they are conducting the Bwa kale operation, we see that the G9 is advancing, the G9 is hitting a lot of territory, the G9 is gaining ground, we don’t see the police saying anything about it.”

This propaganda effort has found a willing ally in the United States.

A video from the Brooklyn neighborhood of the Cité Soleil slum, controlled by G-Pèp Gabriel criminal alliance leader Jean-Pierre “Ti Gabriel,” shows a protest calling on the government to target Cherizier.

Haiti Info Project, a Twitter account run by California radio producer Kevin Pina, said the protest “is part of a larger movement of working-class neighborhoods now challenging paramilitary gangs across the country.”

However, as one Brooklyn resident told me, this protest would not happen without the blessing of the local crime group. “You can’t protest without the approval of the neighborhood gang,” he said.

The source, who requested anonymity, added that the Bwa Kale movement is autonomous and does not make demands of the government as the protesters do in the video. “Bwa Kale can be seen as a machete protest looking for gangs. But the one in the video [Cite Soleil] is a demonstration to ask the government to act. The Bwa Kale people are acting for themselves.

The G-Pèp’s attacks on lower Delmas combined with its orchestrated, non-spontaneous (and probably bourgeois-funded) demonstration of most of the children in Cité Soleil is a classic case of “the thief calling out to the thief,” as a Creole proverb goes. Indeed, the Bwa Kale movement has so far exclusively targeted the G-Pèp neighborhoods, as it is the federation of criminal gangs.

At the time, the mobilized masses considered the Haitian National Police (PNH) officers to be their allies, and numerous videos show helmeted police officers jogging with machete-wielding Bwa Kale mobs in search of bandits.

Significantly, Vitel’Homme had to acknowledge this reality in his half-complaining, half-fanning message of April 30. He bitterly blamed the masses for not targeting the G9, noting that “without the G9, there is no PNH. Without the PNH, there is no G9.

Indeed, many rank-and-file Haitian cops identify with and sympathize with Cherizier’s revolutionary message and anti-crime agenda. De facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the police brass, however, still want Cherizier’s head, and he remains their main target.

Elite dismay

As the anti-crime movement grows, Henry has sought to dissuade the public from taking matters into their own hands. “We understand that you’re fed up. But don’t let the evil plans let you act like you’re in charge. Keep a cool head, as they did in Cap Haitien, hand in hand, the police with the people, tie up all the bandits and hand them over to the courts,” he said in a public address.

However, in Cap Haitien, former mayoral candidate and businessman Fritzgerald Vixamar appealed to diaspora groups to finance the purchase of 100,000 machetes for Bwa Kale groups.

According to Cyrus Sibert, the ruling class – many of whose members finance and control the gangs – fears that the Bwa Kale movement may target them. “The oligarchy and the international [community] do not like this potentially revolutionary movement,” he writes.

As the Bwa Kale phenomenon burns, only time will tell if its flames reach the political and financial class behind the gangs, or if they fizzle out as quickly as they started.

Translation by Internationalist 360°