Haiti: The People Take Action

Marie Laurette Numa

Armed individuals were lynched and burned by the angry population, on the morning of Monday April 24, 2023, at the level of the Canape Verde district, in Port-au-Prince

Throughout the evening of Sunday, April 23 to Monday, April 24, the residents of the second district of Port-au-Prince, the area of Débussy and its surrounding neighborhoods such as Village Théodore, Turgeau, Cité Gabriel and Canada, Sainte Marie, Pacot and Canapé-Vert lived through a nightmare. Because of the heavy gunfire from large caliber weapons, they were traumatized to the point of not being able to sleep.

In the early morning, the population, tired of this situation, found an opportunity to demonstrate their anger and indignation. In fact, in the area of Canapé-vert, the Center for Intelligence and Operations (CRO) had sent an alert to the police forces indicating that there were a large number of individuals with weapons in the area. So, the police began checking vehicles and suddenly a public transport minibus, registration number TP: 170 444, appeared to be full of people. The police asked them to get off; there were 14 of them and they were all heavily armed with assault rifle magazines, telephones and various other illicit materials that were recovered around 7:50 am.

The police officers of the Canapé-Vert police station quickly confiscated the weapons and other materials and equipment in their possession. Without a doubt, they did not expect such a search, which is why they did not have the time to react, even to shoot at the police officers to create panic.

Lynching 14 armed individuals in Canape Verde

Taken to the police station under the eyes of local residents, the crowd grew. Found in flagrante delicto with their weapons, the population took control of the situation in the hands of the police. These 14 individuals were all put to death. They were stoned and burned, except for the driver, Dessain Amoncite, and the truck worker, Jameson Fleurancieux, who were spared and then taken into custody and interviewed at the police station to find out if they had not colluded with the armed men.

Unfortunately, the police did not have time to take their names before they were lynched, which is why they were not identified.

This reaction expresses how fed up the population is with the phenomenon of growing insecurity that indignifies them and the inability of the police to react against these thugs. In fact, the people have decided to take their security in hand in order to put order in the city. The population is expected to decide the fate of the country itself.

Just as they took control of the thugs from the police, they can also, with the help of their progressive organizations, take control of the state and set up self-defense brigades not only to protect their area but the whole country. Now that the people have taken action, a call is made to all patriots, young and old, men and women, for a change towards a true transition to a different direction of governance and advancement of the country.

Progressive organizations and leaders, now that we are calling on you, you have the floor. Show courage, determination and action!

Statement from Haitian Women’s & Popular Organizations

We members of women’s and popular organizations in the Grandans department raise our voices in solidarity with all women and men who are the victims of kidnappings, rape, assassinations, home burnings and pillage that the G9 gang and all the other gangs are perpetrating against the population.

We strongly condemn the dictatorial and criminal government of Ariel Henry along with the United States, France, Canada and the Core Group that have imposed Henry on the Haitian people. They continue to support him with weapons and money despite all the crimes against humanity conducted by the government against the people.

Videos, photos and media reports by the victims and witnesses describe how the police, combined with gangs, committed atrocities against women, men and children. Nothing was said for the victims, the justice system is silent, and all the authorities- Haitian as well as the foreigners who are occupying the country – are silent.

As the people of Haiti continually attest, we women in the Grandans are clear that since the coup d’etat of February 29, 2004, this has been the plan to wipe out the Haitian people and our country. We call on all women’s organizations, popular organizations, students and all to stand against this system that generates the high cost of living, misery, corruption and rape that are destroying our lives. We call for the solidarity of people throughout the world so that democracy can again triumph in Haiti to uproot this blood-thirsty system.

For authentication:

Jeanette St. Juste, S-G

Original Kreyol version

Jeremi Jou ki 17 Mas 2023

Nòt Pou Laprès

Nou menm fanm ak òganizasyon popilè nan depatman Grandans leve vwa n an solidarite ak tout fanm ak gason ki viktim: kidnaping, kadejak, zak asasinay, boule kay, ak piyay gang G9 ak tout lot gang pe fè popilasyon an sibi.

Nou kondane avèk tout fòs nou gouvenman diktatè, kriminèl Ariel Henry an ansanm avèk Etazini, Lafrans, Kanada ak Kò Gwoup ki te enpoze Ariel sou pèp Ayisyen an, ki kontinye sipote l ak zam ak lajan malgre tout krim kont limanite ke gouvènman an pe fè kont popilasyon an.

Videyo, foto ak temwayay nan laprès ke viktim yo ak temwen bay montre ke lapolis melanje ak gang fè zak atròs sou fanm, gason ak timoun. Pa janm gen yon mo ki di pou viktim yo, lajistis bèbè, tout otorite ayisyen kou etranje ki okipe peyi a bèbè.

Tankou konsta pèp ayisyen an fè, nou menm fanm Grandans nou wè depi koudeta 29 fevriye 2004 la, sa a se yon plan pou detwi pèp ayisyen an avèk peyi a. Nou mande tout oganizasyon fanm, oganizasyon popilè, etidyan, elatriye pou leve kanpe kont sistem sa a ki pote lavichè, lamizè, koripsyon ak kadejak kap detwi lavi nou. Nou mande solidarite tout pèp sou latè pou n fè demokrasi triyonfe yon lòt fwa ankò lan peyi Dayiti pou dechouke sistèm sanginè sa a.

Pou otantifikasyon:

Jeanette St. Juste, S-G

