China’s Report on US Cyber Attacks Only Scratches Surface of Washington’s Impunity

Danny Haiphong

Photo taken of the White House and stop sign in Washington, D.C., United States, August 4, 2022. /Xinhua

China’s report sends a signal to the international community that the U.S. must be held accountable for its actions on the international stage.

U.S. political leaders and media analysts often hype “threats” from abroad in order to justify an increasingly aggressive foreign policy. China is now considered a top “threat” from significant elements of the U.S. political establishment and is regularly accused of conducting cyber espionage and other forms of snooping. Often, these accusations reflect the actual policies carried out by the U.S. government regardless of which political party holds majority power. On May 4, China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (NCVERC) and internet security company 360 offered verifiable proof of this in a joint report detailing the cyber weapons used by the U.S.’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on other countries.

The report builds on earlier findings in 2020 that an unknown cyber organization hacked into China’s major petroleum, infrastructure, aviation, and several other industries using methods related to WikiLeaks’ “Vault 7” documents. These documents revealed that the CIA was able to infiltrate cyber technology and use it to spy on other countries as well as U.S. citizens.

The latest joint report found many instances where U.S. cyber warfare presented clear and present danger to other nations and the privacy of people. Investigators in the report detailed, for example, the CIA’s use of a cyber attack toolkit that infiltrated smart TVs and turned them into spy tools even as the devices appear to be “off.” Also, the CIA was found to wield malware programs and other cyber networks that allow the agency to spy on virtually any country at any time.

The CIA and National Security Agency (NSA) have conducted numerous cyber-attacks on China over the past several years as part of the U.S.’ Cold War containment strategy. Not only is the CIA connected to the theft of information from Chinese companies but the NSA was also found to have stolen the private information of staff and researchers at the Northwestern Polytechnical University in 2022. It should come as no surprise, then, that China’s latest joint report found that the NSA and CIA regularly share information and technology in their cyber war efforts. The CIA alone has more than 5,000 hackers and at least 1,000 hacking systems within its Center for Cyber Intelligence.

Northwestern Polytechnical University, Shaanxi Province, China, September 5, 2022. /CFP