Russian continues to make gains in the Donbas region, including in the contested city of Severodonetsk and toward Slovyansk.

Meanwhile, Ukraine insists on conditions regarding its own grain shipments, and while the Western media continues to blame Russia for “blockading” Odessa port, these same sources also admit Ukrainian naval mines are what’s actually obstructing commercial shipping.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admits Ukrainian forces are incapable of advancing on Russian positions and possesses inferior equipment as Ukrainian losses continue to mount and as the Western media has greater difficulty hiding these losses.

