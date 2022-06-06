Russian Ops in Ukraine: Donbas Cauldron(s) Closing, US-NATO Options Running Out

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for June 6, 2022:

– Russian forces continue encirclement and elimination of Ukrainian forces in the Severodonetsk –Lysychansk cauldron;

– During encirclements in Syria, similar “offensives” were attempted as acts of desperation;

– Claims of Ukrainian “counter-offensives” are a distraction from the overall, imminent strategic defeat these forces face in the cauldron;

– Other “offensives” near Kherson and outside of Kharkov have failed to make any strategic gains and represent political distractions for Ukraine’s strategic defeat;

– HIMARS, additional artillery systems, drones, and other heavy weapons will not change the tide of the conflict – Russia is winning because of air power, air defenses, logistics, advantages in correlation of forces;

– Western media continues to pivot from “Ukrainian victory” to a more sober realization of Ukrainian losses and its bleak outlook for the future. References: Guardian

