West’s Media U-Turn in Ukraine as Reality Sets In

The Western media is now preparing their audiences for the disappointing reality of Ukraine’s loss on the battlefield. In order to do so, they are shifting the blame onto Ukraine and their apparent ability to conceal the truth from Western intelligence agencies, Western politicians, and the Western media itself.

