Business Cards of German and Canadian Government Officials Found in Abandoned Azov Battalion Headquarters in Mariupol

[Source: Photo courtesy of Sonja Van den Ende]

Points to wider western involvement in Ukraine war and association with Neo-Nazi Battalion

Left amidst the ruins of the Azov battalion’s headquarters in Mariupol were the business cards from the German embassy. One was of an attaché named Michael Faul, a Canadian colonel named Colonel Brian Irwin and the French Embassy staff member in Kyiv, First Secretary Christophe Boursin.

MICHAEL FAUL: According to the following information, Faul now works in the UK: “Michael Faul works at German Embassy London and Consulate General Edinburgh, which is a Federal company with an estimated 766 employees.” So he has been relocated or has always been working there, probably for MI6, the UK Secret Service. Last Update: 3/10/2022 5:43 PM (move March 3 to UK), EMAIL: m***@london.diplo.de.

COLONEL BRIAN IRWIN: This is very interesting; the following is known about him:

Colonel Brian Irwin [Source: cmea-agmc.ca]

Colonel Robert Brian Irwin

Ontario, Canada

Decorations for Meritorious Service – Military Division

Meritorious Service Cross

Issued: October 16, 2019

Invested on: May 27, 2021

Rank: Colonel

As Canada’s Defense Attaché to Ukraine from August 2016 to July 2019, Colonel Irwin proved instrumental in achieving Canada’s foreign policy goals. He quickly became an influential and important member of the [Canadian] mission [in Ukraine], where he advised successive commanders of the joint task force, promoted security sector reform and actively contributed to military cooperation between the two nations. Known for his professionalism and diplomacy, he has had an undeniable influence on the operations of the Canadian Forces in Ukraine.

The likely authenticity of the documents is enhanced by the fact that in 2018, Irwin had been photographed shaking hands with a member of the Azov Battalion, indicating Canadian government support for the neo-Nazi outfit.