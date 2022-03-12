Russian Communist Party: The Covid Pandemic and Attempts to Create Biological Weapons in Ukraine – a Direct Threat to All Humanity

Statement by Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the CPRF Central Committee

During the operation of the Armed Forces of Russia to free Ukraine from Nazism there was confirmed information about the presence on its territory of about thirty biological laboratories of the US Department of Defense. According to the documents, the research, organized there, could serve the development of biological weapons.

Since the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine has been persistently turned into a NATO bridgehead against Russia. As a result, the country is awash with NATO weapons. At the same time, the once advanced industry has been destroyed. Policies of oligarchic groups have steadily lowered the standard of living of the people. School and university textbooks were written by Bandera ideologists. Facts and phenomena of our common history were grossly distorted in the spirit of anti-Sovietism and Russophobia. As a result of this situation, the population of Ukraine was reduced by 12 million people. But even this was not enough.

Back in 2005, agreements were signed between Ukraine and the United States on cooperation in research on plague, cholera, anthrax, and other deadly diseases. Two hundred million dollars were allocated for this purpose. Among other things, they studied the ways in which the coronavirus spread through bats and birds.

As a young man, I had the opportunity to serve in the Soviet Army Group in Germany in the atomic, chemical and bacteriological weapons reconnaissance. I know firsthand about the inhuman nature of these forms of human destruction. Even a monster like Adolf Hitler did not dare to use chemical weapons during World War II.

Now the details of how the U.S. has violated the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxic Weapons, adopted in 1972 have come to light. Washington’s blatant violation of its international obligations poses a threat to all of humanity.

The world continues to search for the causes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in December 2019, Beijing informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of the emergence of a respiratory disease of unknown origin in Wuhan. Although the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the new virus had not yet been proven, Beijing imposed strict quarantine measures and did not hide anything. The Chinese authorities immediately invited a team of WHO experts to study the situation. As a result of its work in January-February 2020, it issued a verdict: the laboratory origin of the virus in China is unlikely. The U.S., on the other hand, blamed China without proof.

Under tremendous pressure from Washington, the WHO demanded that China be inspected again. Beijing rightly felt that this was contrary to common sense and objective data. The bias of the WHO is evidenced by the fact that it stubbornly ignores official requests from Beijing to inspect the U.S. biolaboratories at Fort Detrick and North Carolina State University.

It is at Fort Detrick that the U.S. Army’s Walter Reed Research Institute is located. It is dedicated to biomedical research. A group of scientists led by Ralph Barick of North Carolina State University worked closely with this laboratory. The results of their research have been published. As early as 2003, it was clear that the U.S. had obtained advanced technologies for synthesizing and modifying coronaviruses.

In August 2019, leading U.S. media outlets reported that the Fort Detrick lab was closing due to problems “in getting rid of hazardous materials.” This came after a wave of infections with a disease whose symptoms strongly resembled COVID-19. Officials blamed it on the side effects of e-cigarettes. Meanwhile, signs of a similar infection were detected in members of the U.S. delegation attending the World Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019. So the likelihood of coronavirus originating from U.S. laboratories is extremely high. And Washington’s attempts to blame China are an attempt to avoid responsibility for its own crimes.

The development of biological weapons in Ukraine was also carried out under conditions of utmost secrecy. The population of the country did not understand the causes of outbreaks of a number of dangerous diseases, because back in Soviet times, measles and diphtheria, tuberculosis and poliomyelitis were eliminated. Today it has become clear that the tracks of these problems lead to U.S. military biological scientists.

We are referring to dozens of laboratories scattered across the country, including near the borders of Russia. We can clearly see the development of genetic weapons against the Slavic peoples of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. The dark history of the Japanese Unit 731 during the Second World War comes to mind. Preparing for war with the USSR, this unit carried out terrible experiments on people. After Japan’s defeat, the unit’s personnel and documentation ended up in the United States. Afterwards particular kinds of dangerous weapons were used by the Americans in Korea and Vietnam. And now Ukraine has been turned into a giant laboratory for the development of banned biological weapons.

The whole world must finally understand that in the operation in Ukraine, Russia is protecting humanity from fascism. The people of the planet must unite to fight back against the brown plague, whose bacilli are resurgent and spreading in Europe with the support of the U.S. authorities. Joint efforts of all people of good will are required to stop this terrible threat.

kprf.ru