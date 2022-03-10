Chairman of the Central Committee of the CFRP: ‘It is Imperative to Unite in the Name of Our Common Future!’

On March 10, the Chairman of the Central Committee of the CPRF, the head of the CPRF faction in the State Duma G.A. Zyuganov spoke at the plenary session of the chamber. Here is the text of his speech.

Dear colleagues!

We all live in a very dangerous and difficult time. Such times require deep understanding of the problems, unity and cohesion of society and political will.

We had enough political will to unanimously accept the proposal to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and support the military and political operation. We did everything to pass the first laws to ensure stability in the country and socially protect our compatriots, first of all children, women, the elderly, and all forms of production.

But unfortunately, I have the feeling that the party in power does not fully understand the situation we are all in, and therefore is not helping to consolidate society.

I have told you many times from this rostrum that a hybrid war has been declared against us. Today it has acquired new forms of total sanctions and military-political operations. And everything must be done so that the brotherly Ukraine and its people feel that we have not come to conquer them, but to free them from Nazism, Banderaism and fascism – the most evil and anti-human phenomenon on the planet.

In his time, Hitler was not coming to conquer us – he was coming to kill us all. Three plans were prepared: Plan Barbarossa, Plan Ost and Plan Famine. When I studied Hitler’s ideology, starting with “Mein Kampf” written back in 1925, it shocked me that he condemned us all. Banderaism was supported by Hitler. And it is the most vicious, despicable punitive lynch mob of the SS forces. But even in Galicia, where Banderovshchina originated, Hitler was going to cleanse 65 percent of the population. The inhabitants were to be either exterminated or exiled to Siberia. As for Crimea, it was to be a beautiful beach for the Germans, and Ukraine was to be a vegetable garden.

Today the Americans and the Anglo-Saxons call themselves masters of the planet. They have declared war on us, as well as on the Chinese Communist Party and China in general. They have nurtured a new Nazism and let that dog loose in Ukraine.

I served in the Soviet Army Group in Germany for three years. We had a thousand SS men on our books in that city. But in three years there was not a single manifestation of unfriendly attitude towards our troops and citizens. And in Ukraine this horde takes children, the elderly, women, entire cities, nuclear power plants as hostages. Do you understand who we are dealing with? Therefore, the question of unity and the solution to this problem is a question of our historical survival.

I have explained to you dozens of times what nuclear weapons are, how they are used, what biostations are. After all, we are surrounded by them all around the perimeter! I had 15 stations on my map, and now it turns out that there are 30 of them in Ukraine. All the varieties of diseases that you know, they are cultivated there. Plus bio-stations in Georgia, and nine bio-stations, or maybe more, in Kazakhstan. We have an obligation to do everything we can to solve this problem, not to settle scores with our opponents. And I insist that you consider our request.

I thank Vasilyev. The faction leaders met yesterday, and he took responsibility for this meeting. And they all spoke out against the legal action that’s being taken against us again.

As for the prospects, we have two options now. There are those who are running around saying: let’s sign the agreement right now. But with whom will you sign it? I don’t know of a case where the Bandera Nazis and fascists have fulfilled agreements even once. No one has ever succeeded in making them do so. They tried in World War I to appease the fascists, but it didn’t work. Twenty years later, World War II began, and to liberate the planet from Nazism and fascism, humanity paid the price of 71 million lives. 27 million of them were the lives of our compatriots. Therefore, let us make decisions! After all, the implementation of complete denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine is not only a matter of its salvation, but also of our historical survival. So we are obliged to do everything so that the military and political operation will be supported and the population of Ukraine will understand this.

How did the Nazis first begin? They set fire to the Reichstag, blaming it on the Communists. The fascists received 44 percent of the vote in the election, and the communists and socialists together got 30 percent. Then they put the Communists in jail, then the Socialists, then all the trade unionists, and then they went on to exterminate entire nations. Can we not learn a lesson from that? So then let’s make decisions that will save the country and our Russian civilization!

First traitors led by the drunken Yeltsin came to power in Russia. They drew borders that never existed. Now they have encircled us on all sides, brought all sorts of biological, chemical and nuclear weapons into Ukraine, and are threatening everyone. And we sit back and pretend that everything is fine. Nothing is fine! Today we need as much help as possible. But this requires a completely different domestic policy.

We cannot improve the situation in the international arena without improving it at home. And we have a unique experience in this respect. At the beginning of the Civil War, Lenin and Stalin controlled only Moscow, St. Petersburg and the weapons factory in Tula. But in the end they drove the Entente out of our country. Why? Because they appealed to the people: “The Socialist Fatherland is in danger!” And 86,000 czarist officers came to serve in the Red Army. Today, Russia is in danger again, so we need to summon our full potential.

Some alarmists shout that the whole world is piling on us with sanctions. But it was primarily the Anglo-Saxons who did this. Europe is now exploding, the Germans do not like the sanctions, Macron said they are not needed. The Hungarians and Bulgarians also oppose sanctions. We need to work carefully in the international arena now, including on the parliamentary line. By the way, almost all of Asia is also against sanctions, except Japan and, in part, South Korea. So then let’s build really forward-looking international relations that have great potential for us! We have huge opportunities in this regard.

As for the social programs. How many times have we told you here: aviation, agriculture, and construction are the main drivers, the main engines of the economy. And now we are raising our hands. We used to produce 30 types of aircraft at the 15 best aircraft factories, with not a single foreign bolt in them. Our aviation was the best in the world. But now the problem is how to restore it. Although if they had supported my proposals and financed the development of the aviation industry in the past, we would have spit on all sorts of sanctions by now. This also applies to electronics, this also applies to construction. If you start choking off construction with these 20% refinancing rates right now, everything will come to a halt, and tomorrow people will wipe you out because of this policy.

Let me remind you again: after the default, Primakov, Maslyukov, Gerashchenko, and I had a meeting of the four of us every day. A barrel of oil cost $12 then, and today it costs $120. Gold and foreign currency reserves then were less than 8 billion, and now they are 640 billion, although half of them are stuck in foreign banks. And today we have many more opportunities to stabilize the situation than in ’98.

But let us remember what measures we took then. We prevented the increase of utility rates, gasoline and diesel fuel, we controlled the outflow of currency, banks and inflation. Each industry was allocated funds for a particular technology and wages. And all enterprises and all construction sites began to produce results. Industry grew by 24 percent in one year. It was a great breakthrough! That is when we created people’s enterprises which did not take money from the state, but produced the best products.

Once again I invite you to the Lenin state farm. After all, it’s your employees who are now running wild around this farm! Yesterday there were two more hearings. Are you unable to calm down your dogs, who are destroying one of the best enterprises? I warn you, we will not surrender the Lenin State Farm! You yourself are creating internal problems which should not exist today.

They do not want to meet us on any issue! This is not just bizarre, but blatantly defiant position! We reached an agreement with the president, signed everything, gave everybody instructions. But the governor of the Moscow region, Vorobiev, does not hear anything. Although he is a member of United Russia. So call him to order!

As for denazification, Germany was saturated with Nazis; there was not a single non-Nazi organization there. And the first thing they did after the war was to ban them all. Their despicable and vile textbooks were all thrown out, new teachers were hired, mostly anti-fascists. And in 5 years they turned the country from totally hostile to totally loyal. I never once encountered any opposition from the German population there.

As for Finland, here is another unique example. It fought twice in six years against the USSR. But after the war, all Nazi organizations were banned there. A treaty was signed with the Soviet Union not only on cooperation, but also on mutual assistance. Kekkonen was friends with Kosygin, they traveled together through the Klukhor Pass, hiked in the North Caucasus. We made one more broad step towards Finland – we opened all our markets to Finland. And Finland highly appreciated this gift. Now the NATO forces are trying to take it over, but it resists.

Here are two facts that show how we overcame Nazism and dealt with this contagion. And after two hard and bloody wars.

We must now extend a fraternal hand to every Ukrainian, to everyone who lives there. Everyone must understand from whom, and from what corruptions we are freeing them. But we must start with our own population – with child allowances, with taking care of children.

Just yesterday and today Ostanina asked a question: what to do with children’s goods, how to help children, how to take in refugees? By the way, children from Donbas have come to us again. They know our history, mathematics, and the Russian language better than their Russian peers. Although they also know Ukrainian. Look how perfectly they treat Russia and Russians.

So let’s work together on the main idea. Today, the president is under savage pressure from all sides. And we must support those who defend the country, not pour oil on the fire.

I repeat, we are ready to work constructively. I urge United Russia to do the same.

G.A. Zyuganov: “The Hybrid War Proceeds against Russia”

On March 10, before the plenary session of the State Duma, the Chairman of the CPRF Central Committee G. Zyuganov addressed the journalists.

Gennady Zyuganov:

– Good afternoon. I have told you more than once that a hybrid war is being waged against our country. It is getting increasingly brutal, including hot forms. But this war did not begin yesterday or the day before that. It is a war that was declared right after the great victory. In April, 1946, Churchill said in Fulton that the Anglo-Saxons will dominate the world, because they invented the nuclear weapon, so now comes the diplomacy of the nuclear club.

Stalin replied that the Soviet people would never accept any dictate. And we secured nuclear parity in a matter of years. This parity forced the Americans and NATO to sign joint treaties with the USSR. These agreements were observed for many years, but then the Gorbachev and Yeltsin clique of thieves and crooks betrayed the ideas of socialism and friendship between peoples. After that, the imperialist tyranny and diktat began on a worldwide scale, and it continues to this day.

I remind you that the main tool in the destruction of the USSR was Russophobia and anti-Sovietism. Today they have reached unprecedented proportions.

In this regard, I recall Yeltsin’s speech to the U.S. Congress. American congressmen jumped up and applauded Yeltsin 16 times, when he said: “God bless America!” At the same time, Yeltsin sent the decisions of the citizens in a nationwide referendum on the preservation of the USSR to hell. His henchmen committed an unprecedented crime, trampling the will of the citizens of the USSR.

One of the worst crimes against the Russian world was the border through Pskov, Belgorod, Krasnodar to Alma-Ata. With this border no normal person in our country could not agree.

Our party did everything to denounce the Belovezh Treaty and restore the Russian Peace. For us, Russia’s relations with Ukraine and Belorussia are a priority. This question has always been the first item on my Presidential election programs and those of the party.

The Americans joined us in condemning fascism and Nazism at the Nuremberg Trials. But the Americans themselves were Nazis. They brought the documents of the Hitler Youth and the Nazi Party to America and nurtured the bacillus of Banderaism.

I would like to point out that Bandera Nazism was the most vicious dog that carried out all of Hitler’s bloody orders: it brutally massacred Russians, Belarusians, and Ukrainians. Then they organized the Maidan in Ukraine, subjugated all power in Kiev, after that they flooded the Ukrainian land with all kinds of weapons and initiated a war in the Donbass. The people of the Donbass were the first to rise up against the Nazi regime, and they decided their fate in a general referendum.

During these years we sent 93 convoys with humanitarian cargoes to Donbass. The Movement “Children of Russia to the Children of Donbass” was created with our participation.

The Duma, the Federation Council and the Security Council unanimously supported the President’s decision to conduct a military and political operation in Ukraine and Donbass. But the fifth column inside Russia today seeks to sign a “second Khasavyurt agreement” with the current Nazi regime in Kiev, an agreement the Banderaites will throw away the very next day.

The question today is a matter of fact. Either we keep the Russian World, or they will continue to encircle us from all sides with NATO bases.

I have warned many times that Ukraine may resume nuclear missile production. There are approximately 15 biological stations in this country. According to other information, there are more than 30 such stations in Ukraine. The most dangerous pathogens are being cultivated there. Similar biological stations also exist in Georgia and Kazakhstan. So it is not surprising that there are outbreaks of serious diseases.

We must realize that the fight is against Nazism and fascism, for Ukraine and against Americanism. Today, the Americans have stoked a great fire in Ukraine and are seeking to bring Europe crashing to the ground.

The Americans have declared that they will no longer buy oil and gas from us. This statement was supported by England, which withdrew from the European Union. Now the decision is up to Europe. But the Germans know that if they start buying costly American gas, their economy will become unprofitable. For the same economic reasons the French are in no hurry to curtail trade relations with Russia. Bulgaria and Hungary have declared that the new U.S. policy is unacceptable to them.

I am confident that we will resist the sanctions and we will hold out. But this requires the establishment of maximum business contacts between all branches of power.

We proposed that the government create working groups. We have 21 sectoral programs and a unique experience of overcoming the crisis and default, together with Primakov-Maslyukov-Gerashchenko. We are ready to share this experience.

But the clamor and panic continues to pour in from some Russian TV channels. Yesterday there were bravura songs, but today there is a great panic. But there is only one thing to be frightened about. If we don’t solve the problem of Nazism in Ukraine, this cancerous tumor will devour all of Europe. And it will devour us all as well.

I served three years as part of a group of troops in Germany. We had one thousand former SS members on our watch. The GDR threw out the Nazi textbooks and wrote decent books instead. New teachers were invited to teach children friendship and peace. During my years of service in Germany, there was not a single case of vandalism or opposition to our army on the part of the former SS. It is possible, after all, to overcome Nazism in a short period of time if you actively fight against this phenomenon. Incidentally, on the territory of the former GDR, the citizens still treat our people with respect.

Moreover, denazification was also effective in Finland.

Now it is necessary to support fraternal Ukraine as much as possible. We must remember that we are bringing peace to our lands and to all of Europe.

No one has ever yet once reached an agreement with the Nazis and Fascists. Hitler wrote his scandalous book, Mein Kampf, in 1925. In Hitler’s works we were all condemned to death. Then the Nazis approved three plans: Barbarossa, Ost and Famine. According to their insidious plans, it was planned mainly to destroy the population of our country. They came not to conquer us, but to kill us. The fate of the Ukraine could not be enviable. The Crimea was assigned the role of the German beach, and Ukraine – the role of a large vegetable garden. And up to 65% of the population was to be either exterminated or permanently exiled to Siberia.

Modern Nazis living in Ukraine are taking cover behind human shields – women, the elderly, and children. Let me remind you that the Nazis were rampant in a similar way on our territory during the war. But in Germany itself, the fascists did not commit such crimes against peaceful civilians.

That’s why Bandera fascism is the most horrible generation of Nazism. It was nurtured and armed by the Americans and NATO. They don’t need peace on our borders at all. But we need peace on all our borders. This is why we support the defenders of our country.

There is only one way to make the situation better. If we improve the situation inside our country. Today we need a new course, a new policy and social care for every citizen. We need a living wage of 25,000 roubles. It is necessary to support all industries. It is necessary to reduce tariffs on housing and public utilities. We must give resources to every enterprise, every organization, and every businessman. And not at a 20% interest rate, but at a zero interest rate. Mortgages must not exceed 8%. It is necessary to provide every construction site with everything necessary and to do everything to regulate prices. We have this program. There is a unique experience which we have given to the country. Our people’s enterprises are able to solve urgent problems in extreme conditions. At the same time they do not take a single penny from the state. They create additional jobs and provide social guarantees for their employees.

Once again I appeal to the party “United Russia”. Without social cohesion it is impossible to solve complex problems. We will not allow the persecution of our communists, the massacre of people’s enterprises.

We shall do everything in our power to bring our country out of the system crisis peacefully and with dignity.

