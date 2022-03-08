Fascists from Europe and Terrorists from the Middle East Support the Bandera Nazis: Russian Communist Party Statement

The CPRF resolutely condemns the attempt to internationalize the military conflict in Ukraine and the involvement in the hostilities of outright Nazis and terrorists from Europe and the Middle East.

The CPRF initially assessed the military conflict in Ukraine as a struggle against the neo-Nazis who seized power in a coup d’état in February 2014. We have repeatedly informed the Russian and international public that the Banderites, who are really in charge in Kiev, are direct descendants of Hitler’s punishers, who committed monstrous atrocities against the residents of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia during World War II.

Now we have new confirmation of this fact. For this purpose it is enough to look at the composition of those who rushed to Ukraine to support their Nazi accomplices. These are, first of all, the Croatian “volunteers”. And we remember very well that in the war of Germany against the USSR, including in Ukraine, two divisions of Croats, “famous” for bloody crimes against civilians, took part.

Thus in Croatian concentration camps on the Balkans in 1941-1944 about one million brothers-Serbs who were fighting with Germans on the side of the USSR in the partisan detachments were slaughtered. And now hundreds of Croats are back in Ukraine on the side of the Banderites. And the Serb brothers are again, as in 1941, on our side. On March 4, more than 15,000 Serbs took to the streets of Belgrade for a powerful demonstration in support of Russia.

Meanwhile, the Croats are not the only Europeans who want revenge. Other countries of the European Union also intend to send “volunteers” again. And that is not surprising. We remember that in that war Europe stood against the USSR with its regular troops and SS legions. The armies of Austria, Hungary, Romania, Italy, Slovakia and Finland fought on Hitler’s side, in addition to Croats. Fascists from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France and Spain vandalized the territory of the USSR, including Ukraine, as part of the SS legions. And today the descendants of unscathed Hitlerites are again eager to fight together with the Nazis and Banderaites.

There are alarming reports of fighters from terrorist organizations from the Middle East being recruited and transported to Ukraine to help the local neo-Nazis. These are those who have become famous for the terrible massacres of civilians in Syria, Libya, Iraq and other Arab countries.

The CPRF resolutely condemns the attempt to internationalize the military conflict in Ukraine and the involvement in the hostilities of outright Nazis and terrorists from Europe and the Middle East. The same fate awaits them as that of their ancestors from the SS legions during the Great Patriotic War. Russians and Ukrainians are brotherly peoples. Together we have shown the world an example of a victorious struggle against German fascism. We shall do everything to prevent this disgusting plague from spreading again over our planet.

Chairman of the CPRF Central Committee

G.A. Zyuganov

Source