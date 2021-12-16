Libya: Military Mobilization in Sebha and the Looming Threat of War

The head of the Supreme Council of Tribes and Cities of Fezzan, Ali Misbah Abu Sbeiha, confirmed the presence of intensive military mobilizations in a number of locations in the city of Sebha by the General Command of the Army and the 166th Brigade of the Presidential Council led by Masoud Gedo.

Abu Sbeiha said that the military build-up may pave the way for clashes aimed at controlling the city of Sebha, because both the General Command of the Army and the Presidential Council are seeking to control the city.

The head of the Supreme Council of Tribes and Cities of Fezzan, Ali Misbah Abu Sbeiha, sent a distress call on behalf of the people of Sebha to the United Nations mission in Libya, the House of Representatives, the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity for rapid and urgent intervention to save them from the war that is being prepared at an insane speed that may erupt in the coming hours.

Abu Sbeiha stressed that any delay from the aforementioned parties to intervene in order to defuse the war in Sebha will result in tragedies and humanitarian disasters that would be difficult to address in future.

Ali Abu Sbeiha said that the Dignity Forces and the commander of the 116th Battalion, Masoud Gedo, who was affiliated with them and defected and became affiliated with the Presidential Council are the ones who seek to ignite a war in the city.

Abu Sbeiha added that there is no doubt that the reason for the aforementioned parties’ efforts to ignite the war in Sebha is the appearance of Saif al-Islam Qaddafi during his candidacy for the presidential elections.

Afrigate News

Translation by Internationalist 360°