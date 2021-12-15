Libya: Mass Demonstrations Demand Elections Not Be Postponed

The Independent High Electoral Commission in Libya announced on Wednesday that it had handed over the final report on the stage of electoral appeals to elect the president, to the committee formed by members of the House of Representatives concerned with following up the electoral process, coinciding with the outbreak of demonstrations in different parts of the country demanding there be no postponement of the polling date.

This came during the meeting, which took place on Wednesday in the House of Representatives, between the Chairperson of the Council of Representatives, Imad Al-Sayeh, and the Chairman of the Representatives Committee, Hedi Al-Saghir.

And last week, the House of Representatives formed a committee to communicate with the Commission and the Supreme Judicial Council on the “difficulties and obstacles” facing the electoral process, provided that its work ends by submitting its final report to the Office of the Presidency of the Council within a maximum period of one week from the date of this decision.

Sami Al-Sharif, Director of the Media Office of the High Electoral Commission, confirmed that the final lists of candidates have become a joint matter between the Commission and the committee formed by the House of Representatives, pointing out that any developments regarding the electoral process and the final lists will be in the parliament session scheduled for next Monday.

Al-Sharif explained that the fate and date of the elections have become linked to the upcoming parliament session, adding that all current data confirm that the twenty-fourth of December is not a date for the elections, noting that the logistical equipment is ready for the elections, but the failure to announce the final list of candidates has frozen all procedures and the plan in place, stressing However, the dates and times for the plans set by the commission will change by changing the date of the elections.



This comes as demonstrations took place in the cities of Sirte, Tripoli, Sabha and Tobruk, calling for the elections not to be postponed and the need to announce the final lists of candidates, in addition to supporting the Libyan Joint Military Committee 5 + 5 in its tasks.

The demonstrators raised slogans such as “Yes to the election box, no to bullets”, and “Yes to the exit of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya”, praising the Libyan judiciary and calling for support for the independence of the judiciary.

The Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya Stephanie Williams, who arrived in the capital Tripoli two days ago, intensified her meetings with all political parties in Libya, to support the holding of the elections on time, and to confirm that the twenty-fourth of this December is the date of the constitutional entitlement.



“Today (Wednesday) I had the opportunity to hear from Interior Minister Khaled Mazen about planning and preparations to secure the Libyan elections,” Williams said on her Twitter account.

“I also discussed with him the general security situation in Libya and ways in which the United Nations can support the Libyan security services,” she added.

Williams had earlier met with the Vice-President of the Libyan Presidential Council Abdel Lafi, where she explained to him that “the goal of her mission in Libya is to lead the three Libyan tracks: political, economic and military, and support the electoral process.”

She also met Khaled Al-Mashri, head of the Supreme Council of State, and discussed with him the latest developments in Libya, and they exchanged views “on the way forward with regard to the electoral process.”

The head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad al-Manfi, stressed, during his meeting with the head of the Libyan Judicial Council, Muhammad al-Hafi, that “Libyans have no choice but to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously.”

Al-Minfi stressed the need for the judiciary to be independent and to keep it away from political squabbles so that it can play its role in holding presidential and parliamentary elections, stressing that the Presidential Council will continue to support judicial institutions and their role in establishing the elections on time and simultaneously.

Libya is preparing to hold the first presidential elections in its history, after nine days, but the specter of a delay looms on the horizon, especially since the electoral campaign has not started yet, and the High National Elections Commission postponed on Saturday the publication of the final list of presidential candidates until some legal and judicial issues are settled with the Supreme Council. For the judiciary and the committee formed by Parliament to communicate with the Commission.

This delay places strong pressure on the date of the elections scheduled for the twenty-fourth of December, and does not leave enough time to conduct the campaign for the candidates accepted in these elections, and leaves only the option to delay the elections for weeks or months.

The international parties fear that the postponement of the elections will lead to a derailment of the peace process in Libya, and the return of violence and fighting to the country, especially in light of the failure of the Libyan actors to agree on the rules or qualified candidates.

While the upcoming elections were expected to unite the Libyans and the country and end a decade of chaos, the political and regional divisions are emerging again between three camps in the west and east of Libya, and with them the current of the former government that is strongly returning.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States had no right to object to Saif al-Islam Qaddafi’s candidacy for the presidency of Libya in the elections scheduled for the twenty-fourth of this December, advising “Americans and Europeans to let the Libyans decide for themselves.”

“We know that Saif Qaddafi and in general the Qaddafi clan has many supporters, as well as for Field Marshal Haftar, Aqila Saleh, Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba and other participants in the presidential race,” Lavrov added in a television interview.

A statement issued by the group affirmed its refusal to accept the postponement of elections, and demanded adherence to holding them on the specified date, Friday, December 24, 2021 AD. Postponing elections is rejected by the popular will of those who hold the ballot papers and those behind them who are lovers of peace and stability.

The group called on the House of Representatives, the Presidential Council, the Government of National Unity and the military to stand by the will of the voters, away from favoritism, bias and courtesy to achieve the elections on schedule, urging the United Nations, through its mission in Libya, to fulfill its obligations regarding the agreement that it supervised and to implement what has been done, correcting the defect that occurred in the Libyan political track.

In its statement, the group warned the High Elections Commission against yielding to the dictates of power centers, strongly condemning what it described as “the vagueness it pursues in disclosing the obstacles to carrying out its entrusted and time-bound work, and its violation of the agreed-upon timetable”, calling at the same time for the immediate issuance of the two lists of candidates; presidency and parliament.

And the people of Sirte expressed in a statement their surprise at the postponement of the announcement of the final list of candidates for the presidential elections and the ambiguity surrounding the electoral scene, stressing the necessity of holding the elections on schedule.

The statement added that the people refuse to exclude any candidate for the elections and not to politicize the Electoral Commission because it is a neutral national body that has nothing to do with what is happening in the political arena.

They also affirmed the integrity and independence of the judicial institution in Libya and the non-interference in its internal affairs, based on judgments issued regarding some candidates for the elections.

Translation by Internationalist 360°