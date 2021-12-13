Moussa Ibrahim: Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi Has the Widest Support Heading into Libyan Elections

We speak to Moussa Ibrahim, the former spokesperson for late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. He discusses the overturning of the decision banning Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi (the son of Muammar Gaddafi) from running in the Libyan Presidential elections, current polling for the elections and why he believes the polls are wrong, why Saif Al-Islam is the only candidate that is nor aligned to a foreign power and much more.