China Supports Russia’s Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Blasts

UNITED NATIONS, February 20. /TASS/. China supports Russia’s draft resolution submitted to the UN Security Council to investigate the terrorist attack on Russia’s Nord Stream gas system, Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, told reporters on Monday.

The document may be put to the vote this week, Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the situation with the pipelines for February 22.

“Of course” the diplomat said. “We heard the call from members of the Security Council to have investigation over the explosion. We see that request is legitimate,” the Chinese diplomat added. ” We are supportive to have the SC discussions and also to take appropriate actions to make sure that we have a clear picture on what happened and then to get those who have done that, accountable,” Zhang Jun said.

On February 17, Russia submitted a draft UN Security Council resolution to investigate the terrorist attack on the gas system. It proposes that the UN secretary general create an independent international commission of lawyers to investigate the sabotage.

According to a TASS source, the document stresses that the lawyers should be impartial and have international recognition and experience. The commission also should include the necessary number of experts. If the resolution is adopted, the UN secretary general is to make a report to the UN Security Council about concrete modalities of creating the commission within 14 days.

The text of the proposed document also condemns the fact that a number of interested parties, including the pipeline operator, were not allowed to participate in the probe into the blasts.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.

UNITED NATIONS, February 18. /TASS/. On Friday, Russia put forward a draft UN Security Council resolution about an inquiry into last year’s sabotage of its Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations said on his Telegram channel.

“Today, we circulated a draft resolution about holding an independent inquiry under the aegis of the UN Secretary General, to look into explosions that targeted the Nord Stream. We will press for putting it to a vote next week,” Polyansky wrote.

The UN Security Council session on last year’s Nord Stream explosions will take place on February 22.

In a resolution adopted unanimously at Thursday’s plenary meeting, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) has urged the UN Security Council to investigate the sabotage attack on Russia’s Nord Stream gas system and punish the masterminds and perpetrators.

The text of the document points to the data presented by US journalist Seymour Hersh about the US and Norway being behind the attack on Nord Stream.