Statement by Vassily Nebenzia on the Anniversary of UNSC Resolution 2202 and the Implementation of the Minsk Agreement

Statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at the UN Security Council Meeting on the Anniversary of the Security Council Resolution Approving the Package of Measures to Implement the Minsk Agreements

Madam President,

Eight years ago, on February 17, 2015, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2202, which approved the Package of Measures to Implement the Minsk Agreements. The resolution made these agreements the only legal framework for resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict that received, through the UNSC, the support of the entire international community. Since then, the Council has met regularly, primarily at our initiative, to review the implementation of Minsk. In 2018, a presidential statement was adopted by the Security Council in support of the process. And yet, the Minsk process failed, a clear failure of the Council in the area of preventive diplomacy, which many of you call one of this body’s most important tasks.

I don’t know about you, but we are extremely disappointed. It undermines the credibility of the Security Council, which has failed in its direct function of maintaining international peace and security. I suggest that today we talk about what went wrong, and draw lessons from what happened.

I would like to ask our former Western partners, who are now habitually reciting mantras about how everything is Russia’s fault, to get off the paper and answer one simple question. How is it that when you repeat every year in this room your support for the Minsk process and sign documents with us, you knew perfectly well that the Minsk process is just a smokescreen for you to rearm the Kiev regime and prepare it for war against Russia in the name of your geopolitical interests?

Recent confessions by Francois Hollande, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson leave no doubt that the West was only imitating a constructive process. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement that the Alliance has been preparing for war with Russia since 2014 reveals a plan to geopolitically contain and weaken our country, which is trying to be implemented before our eyes.

The revelations of Poroshenko and Zelensky eloquently describe this “criminal scheme”. The corpus delicti is clear, the motive is clear. The method is to silence the international community by absurd claims that it is Russia that is not implementing the Minsk agreements, which, as we know, is not even mentioned in them.

We have a question for Mr. Sajdik. I would ask you to answer it very frankly, if you can. Did the OSCE in general and the SMM in particular realize that they were simply being used, consciously or “in the dark”, in this tawdry spectacle? Are the people in Vienna aware of their guilt and responsibility? After all, it is now quite clear that the tasks assigned to the Mission have been failed. Moreover, in recent years the SMM has generally fallen into an extremely politicized and one-sided approach. For example, the Mission, contrary to its mandate, has curtailed its contacts “on the ground” with the leadership and the majority of officials in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, demanding that Donetsk and Luhansk publicly affirm their loyalty to Kyiv.

The OSCE officials were blind to Ukraine’s progressive Russophobia and aggressive Ukrainian nationalism. Inconvenient facts for Kyiv and the Ukrainian armed forces, such as the killing of civilians by Ukrainian formations in Donbas, were often retouched or hidden from the eyes of the general public in closed reports. As a result, the Mission was essentially turned into a partisan tool to protect the Kyiv regime and put pressure on the authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk instead of dialogue. Such approaches have jeopardized the efforts of the entire OSCE to facilitate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Don’t you, Mr. Sajdik, with your solid experience, understand this? And don’t you realize that because of this “round robin”, this incessant lying, in which the OSCE structures were assigned a very specific role, the trust in European multilateral institutions has been undermined to a critical level?

How, when and at whose instigation did they become hostages of the Poles, the Baltic States and other Young Europeans, rampaging in their Russophobia, who today make no secret of their plans to dismember Russia and seize its natural resources? If you don’t believe these words, listen to Polish MEP Anna Fotiga, who published a manifesto on the subject in Euractiv.

We would also like to draw attention to the role of another body whose head we wanted but unfortunately could not hear today. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, the UN Secretariat has taken an ostrich-like stance. We have not heard any direct criticism of Kyiv, even when it was waging a real war against its citizens in the eastern regions. Nor have we heard any calls for direct dialogue with Donbas, as required by United Nations Security Council resolution 2202. As if the United Nations had no authority for this. Isn’t a resolution adopted unanimously by the Security Council the authority?

Since the first days of the special military operation, the Secretariat, following Western countries, has been replicating anti-Russian clichés and direct accusations against Russia, while claiming to be guided by decisions of the General Assembly. I would like to stress that these are non-consensual decisions. One of them, contrary to common sense, UN traditions and even common decency, mentions the position of the Secretary-General. This is what UN officials have come to, trying to ignore violations of the Minsk agreements and to evade assessments that could anger the collective West. And today many are saying that the U.N. should definitely play a role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine. And given what I have said, do you think we can trust such mediation? Where are the guarantees that the Secretariat will behave differently now?

Madam Chair,

The failure to implement the Minsk agreements has proven to be a tragedy for Ukraine due to the criminal policies of the Ukrainian leadership, which have been encouraged by the collective West. We are confident that the Ukrainian people will still give their assessment of this crime. After all, the current leader of the country, Mr. Zelensky, was elected to his post in 2019 by a notable majority of votes precisely because he promised the country national dialogue, protection of the Russian language, and inter-ethnic harmony. Once elected, however, he continued on a course of confrontation with Russia, forgetting his election program in favor of the geopolitical ambitions of the West.

Colleagues, I now turn to the Western members of the Security Council. It is clear that we will not be able to live as before: you have already shown enough Russophobia hiding deep inside you for us to understand that it and the desire to destroy our country, with the hands of others if possible, is all that really drives you. That you are not interested in building a system of European and Euro-Atlantic security together with Russia, for you it can only be against Russia.

We have no trust left in you, and we can no longer believe any of your promises. Neither about not expanding NATO eastward, nor about your unwillingness to interfere in our internal affairs, nor about your desire to live in peace and good neighbourliness. You have shown your incompetence and cunning to the full, first by creating a neo-Nazi and nationalist hive on our borders, and then by unraveling it.

And we have learned the red price of your values after you turned a blind eye to the formation of the most brutal and Russophobic dictatorship in Ukraine, with the destruction of the slightest manifestation of freedom of speech and political opinion.

So far, we have no reason to believe that you are capable of breaking out of this vicious circle of lies and self-deception. And the more you tell us today, contrary to the obvious facts, about how Russia did not comply with the Minsk agreements, the more people will realize that we had no choice but to protect our country, protect it from you, protect our identity and our future.

Thank you.

PERMANENT MISSION OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION TO THE UNITED NATIONS