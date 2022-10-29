Russian Defense Ministry Report: Terrorist Attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

Today at 4.20 am, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roadsteads of the Sevastopol base.

The attack involved nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven autonomous maritime drones.

The prompt measures taken by the forces of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed all air targets.

When repulsing the terrorist attack on the outer roadstead of Sevastopol, four marine unmanned vehicles were annihilated by shipborne weapons and maritime aviation of the Black Sea Fleet, and three more were destroyed on the inner roadstead.

Minor damage was received by the sea minesweeper Ivan Golubets as well as the floating net boom in Yuzhnaya Bay.

It should be emphasised that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were subjected to the terrorist attack are involved in ensuring the security of the ‘grain corridor’ as part of an international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.

The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of 73rd Marine Special Operations Center were carried out under supervision of British specialists in the city of Ochakov, Nikolayev region in Ukraine. According to the available information, representatives of this unit from the British Navy were involved in plotting, organising, and implementation of the terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on 26 September this year to blow up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Taking into account the act of terrorism committed by the Kiev regime with the participation of British specialists on 29 October this year against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civil vessels involved in the security of the grain corridor, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(29 October 2022)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In the Kupyansk direction, as a result of the active actions of the Russian troops, two reinforced companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a unit of foreign mercenaries were defeated close to Timkovka, Ivanovka, Tabayevka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region). More than 70 Ukrainian personnel and militants, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, and ten cars were annihilated.

Near Staroverovka (Kharkov region), two U.S. HIMARS MLRS installations, four tanks, 15 vehicles, a muniton depot, and 43 Ukrainian militants were neutralised by a missile strike.

In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy carried on unsuccessful attacks by tank and motorised infantry companies in the direction of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People’s Republic).

Artillery fire and army aviation strikes eliminated more than 70 Ukrainian personnel, four tanks, two armoured combat vehicles, and three pickup trucks.

In the Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the AFU launched five attacks by company tactical groups in the directions of Mylovoye, Sukhanovo, Pyatikhatki, Ishchenko, Bruskinskoye, and Sadok (Kherson region).

As a result of the fire damage and successful actions of the Russian troops, the enemy was thrown back to the initial positions. More than 60 Ukrainian personnel, 17 armoured fighting vehicles, and 12 cars were destroyed.

Unmanned aerial vehicles strikes successfully eliminated a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft self-propelled missile system and two U.S. M777 howitzers near Vysokopolye and Novogrigorovka (Kherson region).

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery neutralised nine AFU command posts close to Petropavlovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov region), Dopropolye, Zvanovka, Torskoye, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People’s Republic), Trifonovka, Andreyevka, and Davydov Brod (Kherson region) as well as 68 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 189 areas.

Two ammunition depots were wiped out in the areas of the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka (Kherson region) and Kolodezi (Donetsk People’s Republic).

Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Prishib (Nikolayev region).

Russia’s Air Defence shot down 14 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Arapovka, Svatovo, Raevka, and Rudovo (Lugansk People’s Republic), Elenovka and Shevchenko (Donetsk People’s Republic), Burchak (Zaporozhye region), Novokamenka, Mylovoye, Klapaya, and Charivnoye (Kherson region).

In addition, nine shells of the U.S. HIMARS MLRS were shot down near Novaya Kakhovka, Olgino, and Otradokamenka (Kherson region), as well as eight American HARM anti-radiation missiles close to Zelenovka and Antonovka (Kherson region) and Svistunovka (Lugansk People’s Republic).

In total, 327 airplanes and 164 helicopters, 2,370 unmanned aerial vehicles, 384 air defence missile systems, 6,162 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 878 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,536 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,863 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

On 29 October this year, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from Kiev-controlled territory.

The released servicemen are going to Moscow by aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces for treatment and rehabilitation in the medical facilities of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

The released military personnel are provided with the necessary medical and psychological care.

