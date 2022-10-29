British Navy Involved in Nord Stream 2 ‘Terrorist Attack’

UK forces participated in an operation which damaged Europe’s energy security

Units of the British Navy were involved in a “terrorist attack”, which destroyed the key Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Defence Ministry alleged on Saturday.

The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of 73rd Marine Special Operations Center were carried out under supervision of British specialists in the city of Ochakov, Nikolayev region in Ukraine. According to the available information, representatives of this unit from the British Navy were involved in plotting, organising, and implementation of the terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on 26 September this year to blow up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

The accusation follows a Russian Foreign Ministry claim that NATO conducted a military exercise during the summer, close to the location where the undersea explosions occurred.

The September incident put the pipelines, connecting Germany to Russia, out of commission. Western countries have blocked a transparent international investigation.

The Defence Ministry further alleged that the same UK operatives trained Ukrainians involved in a drone offensive in Crimea earlier on Saturday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in cooperation with Russian competent authorities is working out practical steps in connection with the involvement of British specialists in the preparation of a terrorist attack in the Black Sea on October 29 and training the Ukrainian military, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defence. At the same time, the Russian military said that it had information about the involvement of British intelligence agencies in a series of explosions at the #NorthStream1 and #NorthStream2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Russia has repeatedly advocated a joint investigation into the attacks. Proposals have been sent to the governments of Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The fact that the Western countries refused this proposal confirms: they have something to hide. Now we understand exactly what they are hiding. – Russian Foreign Ministry

In late September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that this summer, NATO conducted military drills not far from Bornholm, which featured intensive use of “deep-sea equipment.’’

Meanwhile, Sky News has cited a UK defense official as saying Nord Stream 1 and 2 could have been damaged by a remotely detonated underwater explosive device. At the time, the broadcaster said the pipelines might have been breached by mines lowered to the seabed, or explosives dropped from a boat or planted by an undersea drone.

RT | Russian Foreign Ministry