US Sends Fewer Arms to Ukraine as Russia Prepares its Next Big Move

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for October 29, 2022

– Front lines have stabilized as Ukraine’s offensive momentum grinds into positional fighting;

– Russian forces are preparing the defense of Kherson and likely only to give up the city if something goes wrong;

– Ukrainian and Russian forces were until recently both overstretched. Russia is mobilizing 300,000 additional troops, Ukraine cannot;

– US arms shipments become more and more meager in both quantity and quality.

