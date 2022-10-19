RAND: How the US Planned the War and Energy Crisis

Philippe Rosenthal



The Rand Corporation think tank, which has 1,850 employees and a budget of $ 350 million, has the official objective « of improving policies and decision-making through research and analysis ». It is mainly linked to the American Department of Defense [ Pentagon ] and is famous for having been influential in the development of military and other strategies during the Cold War. The Rand Corporation denounced the accusations of having organized the destruction of Germany.

False Rand Corporation report on « the weakening of Germany »? The Rand Corporation has published a press release denying that the report came from them. No comments were made on the parts of the report that are false or accurate. The Rand Corporation only decided to limit itself by specifying that the content is « bizarre » and that the document is « false »: « A report from the Rand [ Corporation ] allegedly disclosed on a strange American conspiracy to ‘weaken Germany’ ‘is false ».

The Swedish media, Nya Dagbladet, who is behind this Rand Corporation press release, said the Rand Corporation document had leaked and, however, produced a first article on this file without fear of having to face complaints from the American authorities.

The Nya Dagbladet published a report detailed on the strategy of the United States to use the energy crisis in Europe. Everything comes, therefore, from a document signed by the Rand Corporation with the title Weakening of Germany, strengthening of the United States. The document published by Nya Dagbladet suggests that there is an « urgent need » for an influx of external resources to maintain the entire American economy, but « especially the banking system ». « Only European countries bound by the commitments of the EU and NATO can provide them to us without significant military and political costs for us ».

The Swedish daily, under the pen of Markus Andersson and Isac Boman, says that, according to the Rand Corporation, the main obstacle to this ambition is the growing independence of Germany. The document hammers that the Brexit has given Germany greater independence and made it more difficult for the United States to influence the decisions of European governments. A key objective, which permeates this cynical strategy, is, in particular, the destruction of cooperation between Germany and Russia, as well as cooperation between Germany and France which is considered to be the greatest economic and political threat to the United States. « If France-Germany-Russia cooperation is implemented, this scenario will end up making Europe not only an economic competitor,but also political of the United States », declares the document.

Only one way: « Attract the two camps in the war against Ukraine ». In order to crush this political threat, a strategic plan, mainly focused on the destruction of the German economy, is presented. « Stopping Russian deliveries could create a systematic crisis that would be devastating for the German economy and indirectly for the European Union as a whole », says the document, considering that the key is to drag European countries into war: « The only possible way to ensure that Germany rejects Russian energy supplies is to drag the two parties into the military conflict in Ukraine. Our continued actions in this country will inevitably lead to a military response from Russia.Russia is clearly not going to give up the massive pressure of the Ukrainian army on the Donetsk People’s Republic without a military response. This would present Russia as the aggressive part, and then implement the entire sanctions package, which has already been developed ».

The [ environmentalist ] parties will force Germany to « fall into the trap ». [ environmentalists ] parties in Europe are described as being particularly easy to handle by the United States. « The prerequisite for Germany to fall into this trap is the dominant role of [ environmentalists ] and European ideologies. The German environmental movement is a highly dogmatic, even fanatic, movement which makes it quite easy to get them to ignore the economic arguments », reports the document – qualified as false by the Rand Corporation –, citing – as examples of this type of [ political leaders ] the current German Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, and the Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck. For US strategists,personal characteristics and lack of professionalism suggest that it is impossible for them to recognize their own mistakes in time. It would therefore suffice to quickly form a media image of Putin’s war of aggression – and to make ardent and tenacious environmentalists in favor of sanctions – a « part of the war ». This will allow ’ « to impose sanctions without any obstacle ».

[ Annalena ] Baerbock is, among others, well known for having declared that it will continue to suspend Russian gas even during the winter – regardless of what its voters think of the issue and the consequences for the German population. « We will be with Ukraine and this means that the sanctions will be maintained in winter, even if it will be very difficult for politicians », she has declared recently at a conference in Prague.

« Ideally – A complete cessation of supplies ». The authors ( of the document ) hope that the damage between Germany and Russia will be so great that it will be impossible for countries to restore normal relations later: « A reduction in Russian energy supplies – ideally, a complete cessation of these supplies – would lead to disastrous results for German industry. The need to divert large quantities of Russian gas for winter heating will further exacerbate shortages. Confinements in industrial companies would lead to shortages of components and spare parts for manufacturing, a disruption of supply chains and, ultimately, a domino effect ».

Ultimately, a total collapse of the economy in Europe is considered both likely and desirable according to the leaked document. « Not only will it be a devastating blow to the German economy, but the whole economy of the whole of the EU will inevitably collapse ».

The document also highlights, that the logistical benefits and the outflow of capital from Europe would mean that they could contribute to the economy of the United States from around 7000 to 9000 billion dollars and that many well-educated young Europeans will thus be forced to immigrate to the United States.

The icing on the cake, the Swedish daily continues to accuse the Rand Corporation of other articles. The Nya Dagbladet at revealed that Carl Bildt, the former Swedish Prime Minister, declares the document as « falsified », « while being an adviser to the organization ». He is himself city in a press release from the Rand Corporation presenting him as a member of the board of directors.

Instead of stopping, Nya Dagbladet at published another article citing « American officials to whom the Rand Corporation document [ was sent ]: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House chief of staff Ron Klain, CIA director William Burns, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and NSA director Paul Nakasone.

So false or true document? Are the United States aiming at the destruction of Europe, France, Germany by having provoked a conflict in Ukraine to actuate a confrontation of European countries against Russia? The Nya Dagbladet has, in any case, still not removed its articles accusing the Rand Coporation and its report.