Over 90% of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson Voters Favor Joining Russia

Counting has already begun at a number of polling stations in the territory, and the final results may be known by Wednesday morning

TASS, September 27. Voting in referendums on joining Russia in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, is coming to an end. In the latter three, voting ended at 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on Tuesday. In the DPR, some polling stations have also already closed, with some remaining open until 20:00 Moscow time. Preliminary results are coming in from polling stations on Russian territory, where refugees and diplomatic corps were allowed to vote.

In the LPR, the referendum has already been recognized as valid, and international observers have not documented any violations during the voting process. Counting has already begun at a number of polling stations in the territory, and the final results may be known by Wednesday morning.

TASS has compiled preliminary results of the voting.

Results from polling stations in the Russian Federation

– The DPR’s accession to Russia was supported by 98.35% after more than 22.48% of the ballots were processed.

– The accession of the LPR to Russia following the results of processing of 21.11% of ballots was supported by 97.83%.

– The accession of the Zaporozhye Region to Russia, according to the results of processing 29% of ballots, was supported by 97.79%.

– 97,05% of voters, following the results of processing 28% of ballots, supported the accession of the Kherson Region to Russia.

Turnout and results from field

– The tallying of votes has already begun in the Kherson Region and the closed polling stations in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The rest of the polling stations in the DPR will remain open until 20:00 p.m. Moscow time.

– According to the local Central Election Commission, turnout in the LPR was 92.6%. The referendum is considered valid, despite Kiev’s attempts to disrupt it, Leonid Pasechnik, head of the republic, said.

– In the Zaporozhye Region, the first general results are planned to be announced at 20:00-21:00 Moscow time, the final results will be announced on Wednesday morning.

Reaction of observers

– International observers from Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Serbia, Mozambique, France, and the Central African Republic reported no violations, except for threats and shelling from Ukraine, and noted the enthusiasm of the voters.

Residents of Kherson and Melitopol explain why they support joining Russia. On Sept. 27, referendums on the accession of the Liberated territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation end. The procedure for their admission to the Russian Federation may take place Sept. 29. pic.twitter.com/9ddRWBzFgL — @apocalypseos account under attack 🇷🇺🇨🇳 (@apocalypse0s) September 27, 2022

First scenes of voting in the referendum yesterday, in the Donetsk People's Republic. "Yes! Of course, yes!" pic.twitter.com/QzP3QUYA0e — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) September 24, 2022

I went to schools serving as voting stations for this final day of the referendum on whether the DPR will join Russia. After schools in central & northern Donetsk, I went to Kuibyshevskiy, w Donetsk, where by chance I ran into Vadim Pysarev, Art Director of Donetsk Opera Theatre pic.twitter.com/NpraZljYgK — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) September 27, 2022

Last day of voting in the referendum for the DPR to become a part of Russia. In 2014, the people here wanted this. This week cemented their aspirations. The West's stories of "forced voting" are fiction. The people spoke, they want to (re-)join Russia.https://t.co/QbEDxzrahb — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) September 27, 2022

I observed the voting. There were some soldiers for the protection of us, international observers.The people were so happy they could vote as shown here with an old lady "babouschka" we cried together, it was very emotional for her! She lost her son and lived alone in the city pic.twitter.com/ceZErdMqEX — sonja van den ende (@SonjaEnde) September 25, 2022

International observers are harassed for following ukraine referendum

So far, three professionals are being persecuted; Ukrainian government calls for sanctions on people accompanying the voting process — sonja van den ende (@SonjaEnde) September 26, 2022

🇳🇱 An international observer from the Netherlands, @SonjaEnde, told reporters that she and her daughter, who came as observers to the referendum in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), are afraid that they will be prosecuted at home because of this. pic.twitter.com/TJTLFwTfh6 — @apocalypseos account under attack 🇷🇺🇨🇳 (@apocalypse0s) September 25, 2022

Some 98% of voters in Russia support DPR, LPR accession to Russia

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Around 98% of people who voted at the referendums at polling stations in Russia supported DPR’s and LPR’s (Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics) accession to Russia, according to the data from election commissions.

After counting 59.30% of protocols from polling stations in Russia, 97.98% of votes are in favor of the DPR’s joining Russia. And 98.69% votes were cast in favor of the LPR’s accession to Russia (after counting 61% of protocols).

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.