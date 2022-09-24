Kiev’s Bloody Attempts to Disrupt the Referenda

Great Freedom Speech for the Donbass from the South African International Referendum Observer Team. A team of journalists and observers in the Donbass during this historical moment in time!

Western countries condemn the referendums in the Donbass republics and two Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine, calling them undemocratic after years of their own selective policies towards the self-determination of people.

I was in Gorlovka today to watch people in that hard-hit northern city cast their votes, to speak to them about the referendum. Echoes of yesterday: they want peace, an end to Ukraine's shelling of their city for over 8 years, they want to join Russia…https://t.co/5ipYsy2AAW — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) September 24, 2022

Donetsk local speaks while driving from Kievskiy to Kirovskiy, districts Ukraine shells daily. Driver describes situation in Donetsk as *worse* than in Mariupol during the fighting. You don't know when/where the bomb will drop, you're at risk every day.https://t.co/RK8o3D2C5s — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) September 24, 2022

He witnessed a woman killed by Ukrainian shelling the day before in Kievskiy, decapitated. But he refuses to leave the Donbass, his homeland. — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) September 24, 2022

Ukraine keeps shelling civilians, this time in southern Novaya Kakhovka. Meanwhile the west is pushing the narrative the referendums were done at “gunpoint”. If anyone is pointing a gun at these territories it’s literally Ukraine’s own army, which is why most want to join Russia. pic.twitter.com/nRva2nIzfq — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) September 24, 2022