Great Freedom Speech for the Donbass from the South African International Referendum Observer Team. A team of journalists and observers in the Donbass during this historical moment in time!
Western countries condemn the referendums in the Donbass republics and two Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine, calling them undemocratic after years of their own selective policies towards the self-determination of people.
Ukrainian army shells Donetsk centre with French shells, killing six civilians
Launch of the referendum on integration into the Russian Federation in the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions