Russia Mobilizes, Referendums Underway: What Will Change and Why?

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 23, 2022

– Russia to mobilize 300,000 in addition to 150,000 already involved in operations in Ukraine;

– Russian Ministry of Defense announces nearly 6,000 Russian dead, 61,000 Ukrainian dead plus another 49,000 Ukrainians injured;

– Russian MoD claims Ukraine has mobilized 300,000 itself, losing 100,000 meaning it now faces some 450,000 Russian forces in the coming weeks and months;

– Referendums in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Lugansk to join the Russian Federation means future operations will significantly expand in intensity, quantity, and quality;

– This major escalation follows two very expensive offensives launched by Ukraine in what appears to have been an “all or nothing” move;

