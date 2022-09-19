How the US is Using the Azeri-Armenian Conflict to “Extend” Russia

Many have noted the suspicious and very convenient timing regarding Azerbaijan-Armenia hostilities which serve as an additional distraction for Russia amid its special military operation in Ukraine and its ongoing operations in Syria. In addition to a recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Armenia, anti-CSTO protests promoted by US government-funded media organizations in Armenia point toward events being much more than convenient timing and instead similar to US-engineered unrest seen in Ukraine in 2014.

References:

Al Jazeera – Pelosi slams Azerbaijan’s ‘illegal’ attacks during Armenia visit: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9…

BBC – Armenia-Azerbaijan: Almost 100 killed in overnight clashes: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe…

Hetq – Yerevan Protesters Demand Armenia’s Withdrawal from CSTO: https://hetq.am/en/article/148401

Hetq – About: https://hetq.am/en/about

The Global Investigative Journalism Network – Sponsors and Supporters: https://gijn.org/sponsors-and-support…

Eurasianet – For Armenians, CSTO missing in action: https://eurasianet.org/for-armenians-…

Eurasianet – About: https://eurasianet.org/about Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor – Donors: https://hcav.am/en/category/about-us/…

Reuters – Nancy Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenia: https://www.reuters.com/world/pelosi-…

RAND Corporation – Extending Russia (2019): https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_re…

France 24 – Pelosi visits Armenia as ceasefire with Azerbaijan holds: https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20…

Armenian Parliament – Delegation Led by NA President Alen Simonyan Meets with Heads of International Structures in the United States (NED): http://www.parliament.am/news.php?cat…

NEO – Russia Shoots Down US Stealth Coup (2015): https://journal-neo.org/2015/07/31/ru…

NEO – New Armenia Protests, Same US-Backed Mobs (2016): https://journal-neo.org/2016/04/28/ne…