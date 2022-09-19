Chad: The French Crossroads

Guadi Calvo

In the context of the conflict in Ukraine, and the devastating consequences it has generated in the West, the United States, solely responsible for the situation, has shown that its only intention is not only to perpetuate itself in search of Russian attrition, but to extend it far beyond European borders to the Far East, This was clearly evidenced by the provocative visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan at the beginning of last August, which led to an abnormal activity of the US Navy in the strait separating the island from Chinese territory.

Although it is perhaps not in China that the United States is making its biggest bet, but clearly, beyond Ukraine, it is on the African continent that the Pentagon is deploying its most aggressive strategies.

In recent weeks we have seen the return of US troops to Somalia, the worsening of the Libyan crisis, an endless escalation of Wahhabi terrorism in more than a dozen countries on the continent and the resurgence of the civil war in Ethiopia, a key partner of Beijing on the continent, where, as in many other nations, it has made major investments in infrastructure. (See: Ethiopia, the resumption of fire).

No doubt following orders from the Pentagon and imbued with the stultified colonialist reflex, France, with that pain of no longer being after its withdrawal from Mali, where now the presence of the Wagner Group (mercenaries) – the Russian security company – as well as in half a dozen African countries, is producing, as it goes along, the same results as in the rest of the continent, as it advances, it is producing a trail of anti-French sentiment in the population, beyond the fact that the Western media is trying to install that the Russian militiamen are mainly engaged in killing civilians and that they do nothing against the mujahideen who “curiously” appear particularly active and revitalized since the French withdrawal.

Paris, after the defeat in Mali, has started a pressure campaign with the always weak governments of its former colonies, trying to prevent them from “going astray” like the colonels of Bamako and for that, as it has been historically, it uses Chad, a country it has set up as its regional gendarme.

Although Chad, being one of the three least developed countries in the world, has one of the best armies on the continent, it has military problems on most of its borders. In the Lake Chad region, in the west, the presence of the Nigerian khatiba Boko Haram. In the east, along the Sudanese border, there are conflicts between different ethnic groups. In the north, practically unpopulated, several groups made up of Chadian ex-military personnel who have sold their services to the Libyan conflict have returned to their country in an attempt to overthrow Idriss Déby, who died fighting against them in April last year.

Beyond the always latent civil war, France, after its flight from Mali, has moved to that country the headquarters of the mission of the Barkhane Operation, now with a reduced number of 1,000, while several Western armies maintain important forces to prevent Wahhabi terrorists.

Moreover, in these critical moments at world level due to the conflict in Ukraine -with the consequent skyrocketing of oil prices- it is significant the oil production of Chad, in the hands of multinationals such as Exxon, Chevron and Petronas, which reaches the port of Kribi (Cameroon), the oil pipeline of more than 1,000 kilometers financed by World Bank funds.

In view of these realities, Paris, without any formal condemnation – quite the contrary – is allowing the reinstallation of the dictatorship in which the son of the former Chadian autocrat Idriss Déby, who in his last years had established a modest democratic system with a constitution that even provided for the transfer of power in the event of the president’s disappearance, is trying to perpetuate himself. After the death of the dictator, only a few days after having triumphed in his sixth consecutive presidential reelection with a “discreet” eighty percent of the votes, Idriss’ son, General Mahamat Déby Itno, head of the Military Transitional Council (CMT), took over from his father, who ruled for thirty years with extreme violence and the full support of France, which could clearly be repeating itself.

The CMT brutally repressed the demonstrations when the young dictator suspended the constitution designed by his father, removed the term limits and set up a “transitional charter” to reach an agreement leading the country to an election whose first negotiations between government representatives and rebel groups took place in Doha (Qatar).

Mahamat Déby has also not ruled out running as a candidate for the next, and very fortuitous, elections when they are finally organized.

All this with the consent of President Emmanuel Macron, who was seen very saddened on his arrival in N’Djamena, when he attended the funeral “honors” of the very loyal servant of Paris.

With the obvious consent of France, the new dictatorship had designed, for August 20 last, a “national dialogue of reconciliation” in which the bases for the return to a civilian government would be established, which, as any analyst could have suspected from the very moment of the announcement, would fail. Some 20 rebel groups rejected the invitation and in the course of the talks several opposition sectors defected, among them the Catholic Church.

A foretold disagreement

After the failure of August 20, a new meeting was scheduled for September 3, which was again suspended after some opposition parties denounced that the process was not inclusive for all forces. Meanwhile, the repression of demonstrations by organizations rejecting the dialogue led to the arrest of some 300 activists and around 1,000 injured in the country’s capital, even putting at risk the life of one of the most important opposition leaders, Success Masra, when on September 11 the security forces attacked the building of his party, The Transformers, with tear gas and live ammunition.

The uncertainty of the direction to be taken by the junta finally leaves not only the country, but also France, guarantor of the Military Transitional Council, at a crossroads, since on October 20 the 18 months given by the military junta for the return to constitutional order will come to an end.

The death of Déby, in a clash with the rebels of the Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT), has upset France, which has become the main pressure front against the military junta in Mali – in a way pro-Russian – with the pretext that it is anti-democratic, and in Chad it has no choice but to support the CMT, which is practically in the same position as the Malian colonels.

While also in Chad, as already happened in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, anti-French sentiment is beginning to manifest itself clearly, symbolized by attacks, looting and vandalism of several gas stations in N’Djamena operated by the French oil company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), after anti-government demonstrators had burned French flags, displayed Russian flags and hoisted one of them on the main mast in the center of N’Djamena. Which leaves France at a real crossroads, continue to lie or finally take off its mask.