Why Azerbaijan Attacked Armenia: Azerbaijan Playing a Proxy Role for the US and Israel

Azerbaijan launched an unprovoked military offensive against Armenia in the hope of achieving a few political and economic goals. Kevork Almassian breaks down the reasons behind the attack and the implications for the rest of the world with Clayton Morris of Redacted.

At midnight, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces launched an unprovoked military offensive on Armenia with complete silence by the “international community”. The number of Armenian casualties is at least 49 Armenian soldiers.

Yerevan and Baku reached a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday with the international community’s mediation. But why Azerbaijan attacked Armenia in the first place and what is the position of the EU regarding the Azerbaijani aggression?