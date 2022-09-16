Izyum is Bucha 2.0: New Ukrainian False Flag War Crimes and Western PSYOP

Nicolas Cinquini



While the authorities have ordered lawsuits and detention of collaborators but private channels are simply spurring the murder of civilians, Ukraine pretends on September 15, 2022, to have found out a mass grave of 440 bodies near Izyum.

The Russian forces have seized Izyum, northeastern Ukraine, in March, on their path to the northern flank of the Ukrainian entrenchments in Donbass. On September 7, the Ukrainian forces have started an offensive around Kharkov. The local balance of forces may have been 4 to 1 and despite their higher firepower, the Russian forces have declined there an annihilation battle, have retreated to Oskol river, while artillery and air forces were targeting the Ukrainian concentrations and columns. Ukraine may have lost 12,000 service members, dead and wounded, the Russian casualties have been marginal. In the morning of September 10 or even earlier, the Russian garrison and many civilians, for fear of reprisals, have left Izyum, that the Ukrainians have occupied in the evening of September 11, no fighting for the town.

The military context reminds another retreat, from the northwestern suburb of Kiev. On March 30, the Russian forces left Bucha, that the Ukrainians occupied on 31. Special purpose formations of the Ukrainian national police started to clear the area of saboteurs and accomplices of Russian troops. On April 2, not earlier, the Ukrainian authorities pretended to have suddenly found out bodies in the streets and mass graves of people that the Russian forces would have killed. No serious criminal investigation was conducted. Some dead civilians were wearing the Russian white armbands, others were carrying Russian food rations, that the Ukrainian nationalists are regarding as the evidence of a treason. French investigators came on April 11, started to conduct forensic investigation on corps that the Ukrainians submitted as victims of Russian atrocities. But against all expectations, the gendarmes proved that they had been victims of Ukrainian shelling, before the Russian retreat. Despite these facts, the narrative of Russian atrocities in Bucha is still the catechism of most Western media

souvenir

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian law has filled legal voids. 15 years of prison are the penalty for collaborationism, like for example, the consumption of Russian food rations. The government has also announced that the teachers will be sued for enforcement of the Russian curriculum. Last but not the least, private social networks channels are doxxing collaborators under various pretexts

(Screenshot)

On September 13, about the de-occupied areas, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written on social networks

[…] Remnants of occupiers and sabotage groups are being detected, collaborators are being detained and full security is being restored […]

The chase of the collaborators has officially begun.

The Western media rush to broadcast his new statement in the night of September 15-16

[…] And finally. A mass burial site was found in Izyum, Kharkiv region. The necessary procedural actions have already begun there. There should be more information – clear, verified information – tomorrow. Tomorrow there will be Ukrainian and international journalists in Izyum. We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum… Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for that. The world must hold Russia to real account for this war. We will do everything for this […]

The alleged mass grave has been found out four days after the liberation of Izyum and the journalists are convened right away.

First cognitive dissonance in the narrative on September 15, when Ukrainian journalists share on social networks the photos of what is not a mass grave, but a cemetery

September 16 shows once more the momentum of a mediocre narrative, propaganda and disinformation from Western media, especially British ones, the usual Daily Telegraph for example

(Screenshot)

Yet, a basic analysis of first footage realizes that many cross are marking with respect the tombs of Ukrainian service members. So, during the occupation, the Orcs have buried there the corpses of dead fighters whom their comrades had left rotting in the open ? This NATO protracted war is indeed a carnage for the Ukrainian forces, we already knew it.

Anyway, hundreds of unknown bodies are nothing but a statistic. As a former criminal investigator, I am eager to know the results : identification of each victim, dating and map of each corps, identification of the causes of each death. Hurry up, respectable sleuths should achieve these ABCs during the first 48 hours.