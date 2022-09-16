Mali vs. Ivory Coast: When Dignity Must Confront Pro-Western Outsourcing

Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov

The current crisis between Bamako and Abidjan goes beyond the strictly West African regional framework. It is in fact and above all a confrontation between two diametrically opposed visions. The first is based on national sovereignty and pan-African values, while the second remains in a position of subcontracting in favor of Western neo-colonialism. And the so-called “regional” framework is increasingly taking on a continental dimension.

Since the arrest of nearly fifty Ivorian mercenaries by Malian authorities last July, the crisis between Mali and Côte d’Ivoire has continued to escalate. This being said, many Ivorian citizens support the position of Mali’s neighbor in this matter.

Beyond the efficiency with which the arrest of the so-called mercenaries took place, whose objective was most likely to attempt yet another pro-Western coup on Malian soil, or at least to create security problems for the Malian state, the firmness with which the Malian government has maintained its line until now – has been approved not only by millions of Malians, but also by a very large number of other citizens of African countries.

Meanwhile, the president of Côte d’Ivoire, and one of the main remaining representatives of the neo-colonial system of Françafrique, is once again trying to mobilize an anti-Malian front, notably at the level of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

Although it is necessary to recognize – with increasing difficulty, at a time when many heads of state in the region, as well as on a continental scale, are increasingly attuned to the pro-Panafrican and pro-multipolar aspirations of their citizens. This has led to a rejection of the patterns so long maintained by the Western establishment on the continent.

Especially since destabilization methods, including through the involvement of mercenaries, are far from new and today represent a challenge not only for African states that have openly cut the “umbilical” cord with the collective West, but also for all countries that are in the process of doing so or at least that are adopting a more and more balanced position, by gradually moving away from the Western diktat.

In this regard, should we recall the involvement of French mercenaries, particularly in the Central African Republic in the recent past? Since then, Paris and other capitals nostalgic for unipolarity have tried by all means to maintain this method of interference and destabilization against the free states of Africa, but with a more active involvement of the main subcontractors. Like that of the Ivorian regime.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that beyond the patriotic and firm approach with which sovereign African states such as CAR or Mali act, we have seen a net increase in the efficiency of security and intelligence services in these countries since quite recently. This has made the task of traditional destabilizers and their subcontracted forces increasingly difficult.

In general and in the crisis between Mali and the current Ivorian regime – truth and dignity seem to be taking over from lies and criminal methods. And this is known to both Malian and Ivorian citizens, as well as to other peoples of the great African continent. The confrontation between the two visions is now openly taking a truly continental turn. And in view of the processes underway, both in Africa and internationally, it becomes much easier to understand the deep concerns of Western and affiliated regimes.