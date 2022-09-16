Cuba Prepares for Referendum on Progressive Family Code

Peoples Dispatch

In addition to expanding the definition of the family beyond the hetero-normative conception, the Code also enshrines the rights of women, promotes gender equality, protects the role of grandparents in family relations, and much more. Photo: MinRex

The new Family Code, drafted in consultation with the general public, is considered to be the world’s most inclusive and progressive code

Cuba is set to hold a popular referendum on its new Family Code, which changes the concept of the family nucleus and expands women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights. This Sunday, on September 18, Cuban citizens living abroad, and next Sunday, on September 25, citizens in Cuba will vote to decide whether to “approve” or “reject” a new progressive Family Code, which has been drafted in consultation with the general public.

This referendum is an unprecedented democratic exercise in Cuba, since for the first time in the country’s history, a referendum on a code is being held. Until now only constitutional referendums have been held in the country. Additionally, it is a pioneering event in the world, as Cuba has become the first country in the world to have submitted a Family Code to popular consultation and referendum. The new Family Code is also considered to be the most inclusive and progressive code in the world.

The new code guarantees the right of all people to form a family without discrimination, legalizing same sex marriage and allowing such couples to adopt children. It allows for parental rights to be shared among extended and non-traditional family structures that could include grandparents, step parents and surrogate mothers. It also adds novelties such as prenuptial agreements and assisted reproduction.

It boosts women’s rights, promoting equal sharing of domestic responsibilities and extending labor rights to those who care full-time for children, the elderly, or people with disabilities. It establishes the right to a family life free from violence; that values ​​love, affection, solidarity and responsibility. It codifies domestic violence penalties, and outlaws corporal punishment. It states that parents will have “responsibility” instead of “custody” of children, and be required to be “respectful of the dignity and physical and mental integrity of children and adolescents.” It also asserts that parents should grant maturing offspring more say over their lives.

On Thursday, September 15, during the Round Table with members of the drafting commission and the National Electoral Council (CEN), Justice Minister Oscar Silvera Martínez noted that the new Family Code “protects human dignity, all family law institutions, eliminates any vestige of discrimination in the family sphere and rejects violence.” He highlighted that “its preparation process was a complex exercise, widely democratic and had diverse views from science, multidisciplinarity and the cultural aspects of the Cuban people, which reinforces the quality of the regulations.”

Last month, Silvera Martínez, confirming the date of the referendum and thanking those who contributed to the process, said that the Family Code “is worthy of its people and a reflection of its reality, which reaffirms the humanist character of the Revolution and leads our State and society in the search for a fairer Cuba.”

Cuba’s current Family Code was written in 1976, and was one of the only aspects not addressed by the 2019 Constitutional Reform. In 2018, during the discussions and meetings on constitutional changes, while opinions were divided, it was found that there was significant support for the recognition of marriage outside of the hetero-normative conception. The commission felt that it was something that needed more discussion with people. Eventually, the National Assembly of People’s Power decided to omit the definition of marriage, leaving it to be decided in the family code and not the constitution. Nevertheless, marriage as a contract between two partners remained, without specifying the definition of the parties that are and are not allowed to enter it.

Following the approval of the new constitution in February 2019, the members of the drafting commission began working on a new Family Code. By September 2021, 22 versions of the new code were presented. In December 2021, the National Assembly approved the draft that was submitted to popular consultation in February 2022.

Three months of popular consultation, in which 6,481,200 voters or 75.93 % of a total of 8,535,742 participated with 336,595 interventions in more than 79,000 meetings throughout Cuba, led to changes to 49.15% of the content of the draft. This draft, with suggestions from citizens, underwent a new evaluation by the National Assembly, and was unanimously approved in June. Now, it is awaiting its ratification in the popular referendum.

As established in the Constitution, all citizens over 16 years of age are eligible to vote in the referendum. The new Code must receive more than 50% of the valid votes in order to be applied as a law. According to the data issued by the CEN, 61% of those who were consulted on the referendum, expressed themselves in favor of the new code.

On Saturday September 17, in anticipation of the vote, activists and community members participated in a bike caravan to mobilize support for the new Family Code and took to social media with the HT #CodigoSí (#CodeYes).

🚨Facts about #Cuba 🇨🇺 you probably don’t know🚨 On September 25, the whole country will be holding a national referendum to pass (or not) the new Families Code. What’s it about? Here’s a summary👇#YoVotoSí#CodigoSí pic.twitter.com/zv6B5Wz0gB — David Ramírez Álvarez 🇨🇺 (@DvidTwit) September 16, 2022

Cuban Family Code Defends Values of Socialist Morality

Enrique Orta González



In Cuba, the evolution of the family concept has been indisputably linked to the history of the nation. During its colonial era there was a system of patriarchal law characterized fundamentally by the submission of women to men and the exaltation of religious marriage. This was the case until the 1940 Constitution, which promoted progressive achievements and recognized, at least formally, equality between men and women, although in reality, men continued to direct both home and property, as well as women.

It was not until the Revolution triumphed in 1959 that a process of profound transformations began, banishing unfair and discriminatory concepts for Cuban women and for the family in general. For the first time in history, a genuinely Cuban Family Code was approved where gender equality, the respect that should exist between spouses and the immeasurable contribution of women to all fields of society were recognized in practice.

However, in the Cuba of the 21st century, where there has been a comprehensive update of all the rules that govern life in society (including a new Constitution that was approved in a referendum by more than 85% of Cubans in 2019), a new family code was necessary, accordingly to the new realities, a code that would be more similar to today’s Cuban society.

After a long popular consultation process for the discussion and analysis of the new regulations (from February 1 to April 30, 2022), where 47.93% of its content was modified, including the criteria of all Cubans residents abroad, version number 25 of this text was approved in the National Assembly of People’s Power. The document that will govern everything related to families on the island was enriched with the participation of all Cubans, in full exercise of their democratic rights.

Now, what should be known about the new Cuban Family Code?

In the first place, it has an inclusive and tolerant character, in addition to being respectful of the international treaties ratified by Cuba, especially the United Nations Conventions on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and on the rights of children. It protects all expressions of family diversity and the right of each person to form a family in coherence with the Constitution and its principles of equality, non-discrimination and human dignity.

It strengthens family responsibility from the emotional, educational, training and economic point of view in the care of its members, while updating and perfecting family legal institutions, including the filiation between two people, whatever their origin. It also enhances gender equality in the family space and protects motherhood, fatherhood, as well as the promotion of their responsible development in synergy with respect for the rights of children and adolescents.

On the other hand, it recognizes the right of grandmothers, grandfathers and other blood relatives, related and of another nature and of children and adolescents to a harmonious and close communication between them in the family environment. It expresses the right to a family life free of violence in any of its manifestations, at the same time that it presents protective formulas against these situations.

It introduces modern concepts such as parental responsibility, solidarity gestation and progressive autonomy of children and adolescents that, despite having raised various controversies, respond to the principles of autonomy, freedom, solidarity, non-discrimination and equality enshrined in the Constitution.

It is, in general, a code that places love, affection, solidarity and responsibility at the top of family values. Likewise, it upholds the principles of social justice, non-discrimination, humanism, ethics, equity, free development of personality and the best interests of boys and girls, making it clear that sexual orientation, gender identity, color of the skin, religious belief, situation of disability should not be, in any way, what makes the difference, nor are they categories to determine if we are better or worse human beings.

The new Cuban Family Code is a modern tool that breaks with patriarchal canons and dignifies all human beings, without any type of discrimination. It is a regulation that is on par with the laws on families in other countries, such as South Africa. It is a text that defends the highest values of socialist morality.