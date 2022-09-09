Ukraine’s Offensive Coincides with US $3 Billion+ Aid Package – Russian Ops in Ukraine Sep. 9, 2022

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 9, 2022

– Kherson offensive appears to have ended;

– The Western media admits to the massive losses suffered by Ukraine outside Kherson owed to the inferiority of Ukrainian forces versus Russian capabilities;

– Ukraine has launched an offensive in Kharkov toward Izium;

– The offensives have been launched to coincide with the announcements of massive aid packages for Ukraine;

