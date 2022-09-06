Kherson: What Happens Next? – Russian Ops in Ukraine Update September 6, 2022

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 6, 2022

– While fighting continues around Kherson, it remains positional, signifying the end of Kiev’s long-planned offensive;

– Western sources continue citing factors they believe limit Russian operations consistent with flawed Western thinking regarding Russian military capabilities stretching back to 2014-2015;

– Elements of Ukraine’s Kherson offensive appear inspired by lessons “learned” from fighting in the Donbass in 2014-2015;

– Fighting around Kherson depends on pontoon bridges on both sides, affording neither a clear advantage in terms of the means of logistics;

– Ukrainians involved in the “offensive” note they do not have the armor, artillery, or airpower to succeed;

