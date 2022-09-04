Kherson Offensive: What Went Wrong?

Ukraine’s “Kherson Offensive” has been downgraded from an actual offensive back into the long-range stand-off fighting that has favored Russia. What went wrong? Between a correlation of forces favoring Russia and poor planning, what was a politically-motivated offensive had been doomed before it was launched.

References:

Newsweek – Ukraine Plans ‘Systemic Grinding’ of Putin’s Army to Take Kherson: Official: https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-plan…

Washington Post – Ukrainians line up to donate blood to save ‘soldiers who are fighting for us’: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/…

US Army, Fort Benning – Amor Mounted Maneuver Journal (Spring 2017), “Defeating the Battalion Tactical Group: https://www.benning.army.mil/Armor/eA…

Update for Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 4, 2022

– Ukrainian “Kherson Offensive” is resulting in massive casualties for Ukraine with negligible territorial gains, some of which have already been reversed;

– Western media continues to spin the ongoing fighting in southern Ukraine attempting to explain why it is not materializing in gains; – Claims that Ukraine is pursuing a “slow grind” strategy in Kherson is an admission that fighting has returned to the pre-”offensive” stand-off;

– Ukraine has clearly committed what is left of its best men and equipment to the fight;

References:

Institute for the Study of War – RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 2: https://www.understandingwar.org/back…

Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook – September 3, 2022 Operational Update: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff…

Guardian – Push to retake Kherson is symbol of Ukraine’s cautious confidence: https://www.theguardian.com/world/202…

Politico – Ukraine makes early ‘tactical gains’ in long battle to retake Kherson: https://www.politico.eu/article/ukrai…

WSJ – Ukraine Sees Many Ways to Hurt Russia in Kherson Offensive: A string of small fights is more likely than a massed attack as Kyiv protects its troops: https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-…

RFE/RL – Ukraine’s Southern Offensive To Reclaim Territory Will Come In Stages, Says Military Strategist: https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-south…

NPR – Ukraine’s southern offensive relies on heavy weapons. Soldiers say there aren’t enough: https://www.npr.org/2022/09/02/112062…

Reuters – Russia says it foiled Ukrainian attempt to seize nuclear plant: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/…