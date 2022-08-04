Lucien Cerise: “NATO Threatens France, Western Civilization, and all Forms of Civilization”

Lucien Cerise, a social engineering researcher, answers questions from Continental Observer about NATO on the occasion of the new edition of his book, Ukraine, NATO’s Hybrid War, a first edition of which was published in 2017 under the title Return to Maidan – NATO’s Hybrid War.

How do you assess the differences in NATO’s hybrid war between 2017 and today in Ukraine?

Lucien Cerise: The Russian army decided to shift the terms of the conflict by launching a conventional, symmetrical, open operation, thus ending NATO’s hybrid war in Ukraine. Hybrid warfare is essentially based on proxy forces, or “proxies”, paramilitaries and terrorists, fake revolutions, or “color revolutions”, which are real coups d’état, unconventional weapons, whether biological or otherwise, stealth, cunning, secrecy, lies, media complicity and the militarization of civilians, sometimes without their knowledge. The Russian military has decided to put an end to this form of underhanded and indirect warfare launched in Ukraine since 2013 and the EuroMaidan color revolution. For its part, NATO continues its schemes, with morbid staging as in Butcha or on Snake Island, and the use of civilians as human shields or “crisis actors.”

What does the Russian intervention in Ukraine mean for globalization on the geopolitical chessboard?

The West is no longer at the center of the chessboard. A page of world history is turning. NATO is no longer frightening, because we can see its weakness in the face of a serious army. George Bush Sr. had announced in 1992 the advent of the new world order after the fall of the USSR. This parenthesis will have lasted about thirty years.

Why do the Western media ask the French to support Ukraine?

Western media are militarized to conduct psychological operations for the general public. NATO’s clandestine action networks – what used to be called Gladio networks – include two types of operational agents: in the field, they are paramilitaries and terrorists (Daesh, al-Qaeda, Azov regiment, etc.), and in the media, they are networks of civilian sleeper agents, journalists and TV experts, whose mission is to support the morale of the troops, and thus to create popular support for the paramilitaries and terrorists by presenting them as victims.

In Syria, the media asked us to support Islamists, renamed “moderate rebels”. In Ukraine, the media is trying to create empathy for neo-Nazi fighting groups, downplaying their references to Hitler and the Third Reich. NATO’s Spin Doctors, like a certain Jamie Shea, who was famous in the 1990s for turning Western public opinion in favor of bombing the former Yugoslavia, are always at work to convince people who have enjoyed full human rights to kill civilians without reason. The media are thus part of the military device for manufacturing Western consent to war, but also to the war economy that is derived from it. Deprivation and rationing must be accepted. The Russian intervention in Ukraine is only a pretext.

Before February 24, 2022, storytelling, the construction of the masses’ perception of reality (Reality-Building) by the media narrative, made the “health crisis” responsible for the coming “food crisis” and “energy crisis”. Now it is Russia. The change has taken place in a few days. Anything can be blamed on anything. Language is plastic and allows for the invention of new cause-and-effect relationships, no matter how arbitrary and fictitious.

We are in the era of post-truth and post-reality. Material and objective facts do not count, they have disappeared and are replaced by a subjective narrative of events, that of power, which imposes itself on the target subjectivities of the general public because it knows how to touch the sensitive points of the collective unconscious, most often by inverting the aggressor and the aggressed in order to attribute to NATO the place of the savior who is going to intervene and thus legitimize its operations of foreign interference.

How would you describe the current clash between the West and Russia?

This is the real clash of civilizations. Or more precisely, the clash between what remains of Western civilization, which is in the process of collapse and is trying to take the whole world with it, and Russia, which forms a civilization in its own right and does not want to perish. More broadly, in the terms of Jean Baudrillard, it is a clash between the real, embodied by Russia and its allies, and the virtual, the empire of lies, as Putin has called the West. Fortunately, the Brussels regime is a suicidal idiocracy, led by mentally ill and feeble-minded people, and is therefore actively participating in its own destruction.

Is NATO more than a political and military alliance?

NATO is not only a military alliance of a technical nature, it has a political objective which its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has described himself on several occasions as the protection of the open society, whose two pillars are replacement immigration and LGBT (“Our free and open societies must be protected”).

NATO can therefore be considered as the armed wing of George Soros and his globalist agenda.

Can we say that NATO threatens France and Western civilization?

NATO is a military organization and considers that its values – open society, inclusive diversity, dictatorship of minorities, etc. – can be imposed by war, if necessary, as we have seen in Ukraine since 2013, and as it was planned for Russia in the medium term. NATO thus threatens France, Western civilization, and all forms of civilization. More broadly, it is the Euro-Atlanticist regime in Brussels that threatens the world, because the European Union is also at war.

Petro Poroshenko, the Ukrainian president who emerged from the 2014 putsch, recognized this when he spoke of Ukrainian duplicity over the Minsk agreements, which were supposed to restore peace, but which in fact served to prepare for war and… entry into the European Union: “Nevertheless, the signing of Minsk-2 allowed Ukraine to gain ‘eight years to create an army’ and restore the country’s economy,” Poroshenko said in an interview with Deutsche Welle in June 2022. “We won eight years to continue reforms and enter the European Union,” he added.

In an interview with the Financial Times in May 2022, he had, previously, claimed that “‘the Minsk agreements have bought Ukraine time to build up its army, freezing the conflict with Russia.”

Observateur Continental