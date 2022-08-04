Russian Operations in Ukraine (August 4, 2022): Featuring Mark Sleboda

Joining me for this update is Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security expert based in Russia, and US Navy veteran.

We will discuss the latest developments in Ukraine including a recent Pentagon briefing and Western media claims made in recent days.

References

War on the Rocks – Ukraine’s Window of Opportunity?: https://warontherocks.com/2022/07/ukr…

US Department of Defense – Senior Defense Official and Senior Military Official Hold a Background Briefing JULY 29, 2022: https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcri…

CNN – War for the south: Ukraine sets its sights on regaining cities and towns lost to Russian troops: https://edition.cnn.com/2022/07/28/eu…