Perpetual War: Western Arms and Money Delivered to Ukraine

Western countries have provided Kiev with more than $10 billion in military aid since February 24, 2022, when the Russian special military operation in Ukraine began. Which weapons and which countries have provided or promised to provide Kiev?

The United States leads in terms of aid to Ukraine: according to the White House, since February 24, Washington has allocated to Kiev 6.1 billion dollars in aid (in thirteen tranches).

Among the weapons delivered: HIMARS wheeled multiple rocket launchers (5), M777 howitzers (108), Humvee multipurpose vehicles (100), M113 armoured personnel carriers (200), Stinger portable surface-to-air missiles (800), grenade launchers (100), Javelin anti-tank missiles (2,000), Mi-17 helicopters (3), and drones, in particular Switchblade kamikaze drones (821) At the end of June, the United States announced the delivery to Ukraine of the modern short- and medium-range anti-aircraft system NASAMS.

In addition, on May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation on the delivery of weapons to Ukraine under a lend-lease arrangement. Thus, during the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 (begin October 1 in the United States), Washington will be able to “temporarily make military equipment available to the Ukrainian government or to governments in Eastern Europe.”

The UK has delivered Mastiff armoured vehicles (120), Brimstone-1 air-to-ground guided missiles (200), NLAW anti-tank systems (3,965), ammunition for M777 howitzers (20,000). In April, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the delivery of $130 million worth of weapons, including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 additional NLAWs. And in June, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the supply of M270 MLRS multiple rocket launchers to Kiev. In total, London has provided Ukraine with $2.8 billion in aid.

Germany has delivered infantry fighting vehicles (14), Strela anti-aircraft systems (2,700), Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank rocket launchers (900), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles (500), anti-tank mines (15,000), infantry weapon ammunition (16 million), MG3 machine guns (100), hand grenades (100,000), helmets (23,000) and 178 different vehicles to Ukraine. In June, the German government published the upcoming supply plan, which includes 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, the Iris-T anti-aircraft system, three Mars multiple rocket launchers, 22 trucks and 80 pickups. In all, Berlin has given Kiev 1.39 billion euros in aid.

Spain has supplied Uro Vamtac armored vehicles (20), anti-tank rocket launchers (1,370), rifle and machine gun cartridges (700,000), light machine guns, medicines, helmets and drugs.

In March, France began delivering Caesar self-propelled guns (19 promised) and Milan anti-tank missiles (nearly 40) to Ukraine. At the end of June, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastian Lecornu announced additional aid. The new deliveries will include a number of VAB armoured vehicles, Caesar guns and Exocet anti-ship missiles.

In Italy, Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said that Rome has sent Kiev anti-tank weapons, very short-range anti-aircraft systems, mortars, ammunition, transmission systems, personal protection equipment.

Greece sent Kiev Czech RM-70 LRMs (122), RPG-18 anti-tank rocket launchers (815), Soviet BMP-1s (122), American FIM-92 Stinger missiles (60), 73-mm projectiles (15,000), AK-47 automatic rifles (20,000), 7.62-mm cartridges (3.2 million), 155-mm artillery shells (17,000), anti-tank grenades (1,100).

Since February 24, Belgium has given Ukraine 76 million euros in military aid, including: anti-tank weapons (200), FNC assault rifles (5,000), fuel (3,800 tons). In addition, the Belgian government has decided to deliver anti-tank missiles and M109 howitzers.

Poland handed over to Ukraine 60 mm LMP-2017 mortars (100) and 1,500 rounds of ammunition, AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers (18), T-72 tanks (240), UAVs (8), a number of 152 mm cumulative rounds of ammunition and helmets. In addition, Warsaw says it is ready to supply Ukraine with FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles and FB MSBS Grot automatic rifles. In total, Poland has given Ukraine 1.7 billion euros in aid.

Canada provided Kiev with M777 howitzers (4), M72 (4,500) and Carl Gustaf M2 (100) anti-tank rocket launchers, Roshel Senator armored vehicles (8), hand grenades (7,500). Ottawa also promised to send Ukraine LAV III Kodiak armored vehicles. In addition, Canada has allocated $790,000 to Kiev to purchase high-precision satellite imagery with the promise of six drone cameras.

The Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine DANA howitzers (20), RM-70 LRMs (20), BVP-1 armored vehicles (5), rocket launchers (160), Mi-24 helicopters (160), T-70 tanks (40). Three days after the start of the special operation, the Czech Ministry of Defense sent Ukraine military aid (automatic rifles, pistols, machine guns, sniper rifles and ammunition) worth about $8.6 million.

Estonia delivered 122mm D-30 howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Mamba Mk2 EE armored vehicles (7), a Role 2 field hospital and other aid totaling 230 million euros.

Norway provided M109 howitzers (22), M72 anti-tank rocket launchers (4,000), Mistral anti-aircraft missiles (100).

Latvia provided Ukraine with Stinger surface-to-air missiles and helicopters. In addition, on February 28, the Latvian parliament allowed the country’s citizens to fight as volunteers on the Ukrainian side after registering at the Latvian Armed Forces Reservists Office.

Denmark has delivered M10 mortars, M113 armored vehicles (50), Harpoon anti-ship missiles, M72 anti-tank rocket launchers (2,700), Stinger surface-to-air missiles (300), Skywatch automated drones (25), TYR body armor (2,000), IFAK first aid kits (700). In April, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced a new military aid package worth $90 million. Denmark promised to send the Ukrainian army nearly 50 modernized M113 G3 DK armored vehicles, 120mm mortar rounds and anti-tank weapons, Danmarks Radio reported. Olfi magazine reported that Copenhagen intends to deliver 25 Piranha III armored vehicles, M10 mortars with several thousand projectiles to Kiev. In May, Denmark announced the delivery of Harpoon anti-ship missiles with ammunition.

Australia supplied Ukraine with M777 howitzers (6), Bushmaster armored vehicles (20) and M113 (14).

Sweden sent the Ukrainian army AT4 anti-tank rocket launchers (10,000), helmets (5,000), combat rations (135,000) and body armour (5,000). In June, Swedish diplomatic chief Ann Linde announced that the kingdom had prepared a fourth aid package for Ukraine. It will include anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons, 12.7 mm rifles and ammunition, for a total of 95 million euros. It later emerged that Sweden planned to send Ukraine an additional $49 million in military aid, including anti-tank weapons, support and demining equipment, the Associated Press reported.

Portugal delivered M114 155mm howitzers (5), M113 armored vehicles (15), G3 automatic rifles, grenades and ammunition.

The Netherlands sent the Ukrainian army armored vehicles (supposedly YPR-765), Stinger surface-to-air missiles (200), helmets (3,000) and flak jackets (2,000), sniper rifles (100) with 30,000 rounds of ammunition and rocket launchers (400) for a total of 102 million euros.

Slovakia supplied S-300 anti-aircraft systems. In April, the Slovakian magazine Pravda announced that Slovakia was preparing to deliver some 20 DANA artillery guns (Zuzana version) to Ukraine, and in June Bratislava handed over four Mi-17 and one Mi-2 helicopters as well as LRM ammunition to Kiev, reports Deutsche Welle.

Slovenia delivered T-72 tanks (the German agency DPA said 54 tanks), AK-47s and helmets.

Finland delivered automatic rifles (2,500) with 150,000 rounds of ammunition, anti-tank rifles (1,500) and combat rations. It was reported in February that the Finnish government had approved the delivery of 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 composite helmets, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical aid stations to Ukraine.

Turkey has set up joint production with Ukraine of Bayraktar TB2 combat drones.

Luxembourg has provided anti-tank equipment (100), Jeep Wrangler vehicles, military tents (15). According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 15% of Luxembourg’s military budget has been allocated to support the Ukrainian army.

Croatia said in February that it would send 16.5 million euros worth of infantry weapons and protective equipment to Kiev.

Northern Macedonia has also provided assistance to Ukraine, without specifying what that assistance is. Austria, Bulgaria, Romania and Ireland have delivered fuel, body armor, helmets and medicine to the Ukrainian army, while Hungary and Malta have only sent medicine.