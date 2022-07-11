Libya: Bashagha Vows to Enter Tripoli

A soldier loyal to Abdulhamid Dbeibah, one of Libya’s two rival prime ministers, patrols a street of the capital Tripoli, May, 17, 2022. (AP)

Libya’s Fathi Bashagha, appointed as prime minister in a challenge to a UN-brokered unity government in Tripoli, plans to take office in the capital “in the coming days,” he said.

Libyan political observers told The Arab Weekly that Bashagha could be acting under pressure from local and foreign players who have coerced him to enter Tripoli and bring about a fait accompli.

These players, the observers added, are concerned by the challenges confronting Bashaga’s government. They are also aware of the difficulties the parliament-appointed premier could face with if he again fails to enter the Libyan capital. Another botched attempt to get into Tripoli, the observers noted, could reveal the limitations of Bashagha’s influence and the weakness of his allied militias.

Libya’s parliament picked the former interior minister in February to lead a government to replace that of interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah. This was appointed last year as part of a United Nations-backed peace process to end more than a decade of violence in the North African country. Dbeibah failed in his key task of organising elections last December at which point the parliament, the House of Representatives ruled that his mandate had run out.

But Dbeibah has refused to hand over power before elections, preparing a showdown with Bashagha, named by the eastern-based legislature elected in 2014 and backed by Libyan National Army commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In May, Bashagha arrived in the capital Tripoli in the country’s west and attempted to take office, sparking pre-dawn clashes between armed groups supporting him and those backing Dbeibah.

Libyan political experts said at the time that Bashagha’s attempt was badly planned and ended in a resounding political failure, inflicting a severe blow on him and his national and international allies.

The experts believe that Bashagha realises what repeat failure means for his political future. His current ally and former opponent, Haftar, has also been diminshed by his failure two years ago to control the Libyan capital.

According to the same experts, Bashagha, a balanced figure, could had been influenced by some of his ministers and members of his advisory team, who might have suggested to him that there was an international green light for his government to enter Tripoli.

Bashagha’s failure to take over the capital in May was linked to Turkey’s rejection of his government. The 444th Fighting Brigade, formed some two years ago with Turkish supervision and training, played a key role then in ending the clashes and providing safe passage for Bashagha to retreat, before it deployed across the Libyan capital.

In a statement, at the time the new government said that “Bashagha and a number of ministers left the capital … to ensure the safety and security of citizens.”

Bashaga’s aides said his administration’s retreat from Tripoli was “in fulfilment of its pledges to the Libyan people regarding the peaceful conduct of its work from the capital in accordance with the law.”

Dbeibah and Bashagha are backed by different armed groups, but the latter is now saying that he has since received “positive invitations” to enter Tripoli.

“All the roads are open into Tripoli and God willing we’ll be there in the coming days,” he said in an interview Friday, speaking via Zoom from his temporary base in the central coastal city of Sirte.

“Some armed forces have changed their position and have nothing against us entering the capital.”

Both Bashagha and Dbeibah come from the western city of Misrata but are backed by different forces in Tripoli.

Their rivalry is the latest configuration of the complex power struggles that have riven the country since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled and killed long-time leader Muammar Gadhafi.

‘Illegitimate’ government

Dbeibah came to power following a landmark 2020 ceasefire that ended a year-long battle as Haftar tried, unsuccessfully, to seize the capital by force.

The transitional government had a mandate to lead the country to elections last December, but they never took place due to divisions over the rules and the presence of controversial candidates.

Bashagha argues that today, Dbeibah’s government is “illegitimate.”

“Its mandate is over and it failed to make elections happen,” he said.

For elections to take place, he added, “the only condition is that Libya only has one government. Two governments is not acceptable.”

Bashagha, a 59-year-old former fighter pilot, was interior minister between 2018 and 2021, when he worked to reduce the influence of militias and bring fighters into state-run forces.

He has been seen as one of the few major Libyan actors to have good relations with foreign powers backing rival sides in the country.

But the emergence of two rival administrations, as was the case between 2014 and 2020, has sparked fears of a return to an armed struggle for power.

Bashagha said he did not believe there would be a return to war.

But, he warned, “there might be chaos because of demonstrations.”

‘Solutions for Libyans’

His comments came days after protestors stormed Libya’s parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk, demonstrating against the political elite, including both Dbeibah and Bashagha, as well as against deteriorating living conditions.

Though it sits on Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, decades of stagnation under Gadhafi and its bloody conflict have left the country’s economy shattered and its population mired in poverty.

The three days of demonstrations, fuelled by public anger over chronic power cuts that have shut down air-conditioning units at the height of summer, also hit other cities including Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi.

“I believe these popular demands are legitimate and the protests will continue after Eid,” Bashagha said.

Dbeibah’s government has blamed the power cuts partly on fuel shortages caused by a blockade of key oil installations in Libya’s east, by groups demanding Dbeibah’s departure and a handover to Bashagha’s government.

But Bashagha insisted there was “no link.”

Once residents of the “Oil Crescent” region are “reassured that the revenues will not go to corruption, or theft or to other places, they will lift the siege on the oil exports,” he said.

The UN has been critical of the way Bashagha’s administration was appointed.

But Bashagha called on the world body “to adopt solutions that work for Libyans rather than just for the states that are interfering in Libya.”

“We’ve succeeded in avoiding any military confrontation but Libya can’t stay like this forever,” he added.

“There has to be a solution.”

Arab Weekly