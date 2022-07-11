Russian Ops in Ukraine: Ukraine’s “Million Man Army” Readies for Battle

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for July 11, 2022

– Russian forces are consolidating control over the cities, towns, villages, and transportation infrastructure they’ve captured in recent offensives;

– Russian forces are also now shaping the battlefield toward the Bakhmut-Siversk defense line, as well as the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defense line;

– The US plans to send another 4 HIMARS brining the total number sent to 12;

– Russia claims to have destroyed 2 HIMARS along with depots containing HIMARS ammunition;

– Ukrainian Defense Ministry admits heavy losses and a desperate need for more heavy equipment;

– Ukrainian Defense Ministry also claims to have a “million” strong military force it will use to take back Ukraine’s southern coastline;

– The UK has begun training 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every 4 months, while Ukraine loses more than twice that amount on the battlefield in the same amount of time;

– Stated US policy of “extending Russia” by using Ukraine as a proxy, helps explain why the current Western strategy is not working, but continues to be pursued nonetheless;

