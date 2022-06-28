Ecuador’s Uprising Escalates Despite Violent Government Repression

The Grayzone spoke with leaders of Ecuador’s indigenous movements, now engaged in ferocious street protests against the privatization policies of President Guillermo Lasso, a billionaire banker. The activists addressed their demands and the repression they have witnessed, including arrests and alleged assassination attempts.

In part two of our series on Ecuador’s indigenous-led revolt against the neoliberal policies of billionaire banker and President Guillermo Lasso, The Grayzone interviews leaders of the revolt, documenting how Lasso’s security forces have escalated violent repression against demonstrators, treating them as enemy combatants as protest ranks fill with society’s most desperate members.

Video reporting by Oscar Leon.