Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 28-29, 2022): West Copes with Ukrainian Losses

Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for June 28-29 2022:

– Russia continues advances in Donbas; – Severodonetsk now completely under Russian control;

– Lysychansk is being encircled;

– Western media begins discussion on Ukraine’s inevitable, permanent loss of territory;

– West also admits limits to support it can provide Ukraine;

