Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 16, 2022): West Sends Arms, Russia Still Gaining Ground

Update for Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for June 16, 2022
– Russian forces continue to gain ground in the Donbas;
– Russia also gains ground outside Kharkov;
– Western media covers up Ukrainian shelling of civilian targets in Donetsk;
– The flood of Western weapons continues, but limitations are manifesting themselves;
– Harpoon anti-ship missiles will take months to deploy;
– 18 more M777 howitzers will not even replace Ukrainian combat losses to date;
– HIMARS/M270s will be deployed with insufficiently trained crews without support of a proper combined arms operation making them vulnerable;
– Latest US delivery of 155mm rounds is less than Russia fires in a day;
