Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 16, 2022): West Sends Arms, Russia Still Gaining Ground

Update for Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for June 16, 2022

– Russian forces continue to gain ground in the Donbas;

– Russia also gains ground outside Kharkov;

– Western media covers up Ukrainian shelling of civilian targets in Donetsk;

– The flood of Western weapons continues, but limitations are manifesting themselves;

– Harpoon anti-ship missiles will take months to deploy;

– 18 more M777 howitzers will not even replace Ukrainian combat losses to date;

– HIMARS/M270s will be deployed with insufficiently trained crews without support of a proper combined arms operation making them vulnerable;

– Latest US delivery of 155mm rounds is less than Russia fires in a day;

