Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 10, 2022): Ukraine Running Low on Ammo, Russia Isn’t

The Western media continues to paint a bleak picture for Ukraine’s military prospects as its forces admit to huge losses on the battlefield and a dwindling supply of weapons and ammunition. Russia continues to make advances and is said to have enough combat power to fight on for another year.

