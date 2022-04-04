UK Presidency of the UNSC Blocks Russia’s Request for Emergency Meeting

Dmitry Polyanskiy

It’s hard to imagine and apprehend, but the UK presidency of the UN Security Council which has just started tries to deny our right to request a separate meeting of the Council on heinous Ukrainian provocation in Bucha. We asked for it to take place at 15.00 on Monday 4 April 24hrs in advance of the planned meeting in full respect with SC rules of procedure.

We are overwhelmed by the scope and brutality of the Bucha staged set-up made in the best traditions of “White-Helmet-Pictures”. The today’s Ukrainian neo-Nazis are fully respecting the old Goebbels Nazi provocation school and trying to shift the blame on Russia.

The whole set-up has incredible discrepancies and gaffes and was extensively debunked in Internet, for example here.

As we understand, the main task of our British colleagues is to dissolve through baseless procedural pretexts our request in another meeting on Ukraine scheduled on Tuesday with a bigger focus. They clearly want to avoid us raising this issue separately which will cause reputational damage to Western countries who have already blamed Russia of murdering civilians in Bucha. This will not work and the world should learn the truth. We will insist that the meeting takes place on Monday as we requested.

We want to remind our UK colleagues that such a behavior is unbecoming to a SC Member, not to mention a Permanent one. It’s worth mentioning that Russia being President of the Council in February despite all the Ukrainian provocations and tense situation on the ground didn’t object to a single meeting on Ukraine no matter how little time passed since its request. Now London risks compromising its presidency from the very beginning. We hope that clear duty to respect SC traditions will prevail on dishonest tactical calculations.

https://t.me/dpol_un_en/15