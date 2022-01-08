LPNM: The Greatest Danger Libyans Face after Foreign Intervention is Armed Militias



Spokesman for the Libyan People’s National Movement, Nasser Saeed

The spokesperson for the Libyan People’s National Movement, Nasser Saeed, confirmed that the dangerous enemy to the Libyans and to the state of security and stability in Libya after foreign intervention are the armed militias (criminal – regional – ideological).

Saeed said, in a post on his personal account on the social networking site Facebook, entitled: “The militias are the fuse of war,” that the fuse of the crisis may ignite the war again inside the capital, after the crowds that Tripoli witnessed these days, amid the silence of the government and a state of popular anger over these life-threatening moves against citizens.

He added, that negotiating its solution is a priority for the 5 + 5 Committee and the House of Representatives, noting that militias (guns for rent) are used to resolve the political conflict within the Prime Minister’s election campaign and his continued stay in power whenever the elections are postponed while continuing to tamper with public money within the framework of personal promotion as a candidate, pointing out that the Prime Minister is ready for this to drown Tripoli in blood.

Libyans are seeking to hold the elections scheduled for January 24, after they were postponed against te background of several obstacles in the country, while the hope for democratic change in Libya is at stake.

Libyan Position