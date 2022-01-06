Libya: While Funneling Millions to Militias, Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba Stops the Armed Forces Salaries

Libyan Position

The illegitimate head of the Interim Government of Unity, Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, decided to stop the salaries of about half a million employees in the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, under the pretext of the lack of a budget. With this procedure, employees enter the fourth month without receiving their financial dues, in a context of deteriorating living and economic conditions in Libya. It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister supports the armed militias in the capital, Tripoli, with millions of dinars from the public treasury, to gain their loyalty, which completely contradicts the decision to stop the salaries of armed forces employees, claiming that there is an insufficient budget.