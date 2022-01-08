Libya: The United States Obstructs Elections, Fearing the Victory of Dr. Saif al-Islam Qaddafi

Editorial Comment: Not only is the US manipulating events to place their own operatives in power, they are also laying the foundation for a protracted civil war and the balkanization of Libya to better serve imperial interests, which extend past Libya’s borders, to threaten all of Africa. – A.V.

The United States is following Britain’s example in interfering in Libya’s internal affairs, with the aim of canceling or postponing the elections, for fear of Dr. Saif al-Islam al-Qaddafi’s victory in the elections.

To achieve this goal, the United States is playing an underhanded game, as it announces its support for the elections on the one hand, while working to obstruct them on the other. The statements of Democratic Representative in the US Congress, Ted Deutsch, are evidence, as he said, “The Libyan people overwhelmingly want to choose and have the right to do so in an environment free of violence and intimidation under a clearly defined legal framework.”

He added, “The Libyan High Electoral Commission has postponed the presidential elections scheduled for December 24 due to a broad agreement to hold elections under the current legal framework that will lead to civil unrest,” commenting, “I support the decision to ensure that the elections are free and fair and urge all parties to support the continuation of non-violence and continuous dialogue.”

However, here the American deception unravels, as the Libyan people refused to postpone the elections, and were eagerly waiting for them, as evidenced by the massive demonstrations that took place in the streets in various Libyan cities.

“I acknowledge and appreciate the engagement of senior US officials, including Special Envoy and Ambassador Richard Norland, along with UN Special Adviser Stephanie Williams, Libyan officials, civil society and members of the international community,” said Ted Deutch.

On that, observers confirmed that the United States had already intervened through its agents in Libya to postpone the elections, and through American citizen Stephanie Williams, who some describe as the real ruler of Libya today. Observers attributed these American efforts to obstruct the elections to Dr. Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi’s candidacy when the scales turned, especially with the international community certain that he would win the elections if they were conducted fairly and freely.

Observers prove this with the statement by the regional spokesman for the US State Department, Samuel Warberg, last November on Saif al-Islam Qaddafi’s candidacy for the presidency that “it is difficult to imagine his presence in any future Libyan government, and the matter will present a challenge to the international community,” and added, “This is not a position of only America, but the entire international community.”

And this was confirmed when a member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Al-Darsi Al-Ani, revealed that Stephanie Williams had informed the House of Representatives of the necessity of postponing the elections for fear of the victory of the presidential candidate Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi.

Africa Intelligence revealed a scenario devised by the Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephanie Williams, allowing Khalifa Haftar to enter the elections, as well as Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, while excluding presidential candidate, Dr. Saif al-Islam Qaddafi.

All these statements prove their fear that Dr. Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi will win in Libya and assume the reins of the country’s leadership, because those countries will no longer be able to impose their control over Libya and plunder its wealth, and they are also aware of Saif’s ability to achieve national reconciliation, which they do not want as they could no longer exploit the division among the Libyan people. Their goal is to provide and maintain opportunities to their clients and traitors.

Mandela Libya