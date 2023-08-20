Russia’s Communist Party on Ukraine: ‘If We Lose This Conflict, We Will Be Destroyed’

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) is the second largest party in Russia, yet their views are often ignored in Western media.

How do they view the war in Ukraine, the nature of the Russian state under Putin, and the character of the Ukrainian state under Zelensky? What’s their position on Russia’s foreign policy more generally? How about domestic policy? Where do they stand on the rise of China and the shifting world order?

To discuss this and more, Rania Khalek was joined by Roman Kononenko, a member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the KPRF and First Secretary of the Saint Petersburg City Committee of the KPRF.