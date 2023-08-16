“The task of the Ukrainian squad, formed by the British special services, will be to carry out sabotage attacks at infrastructure facilities in Africa and to assassinate African leaders eyeing cooperation with Russia,” the source said

UK intelligence service MI-6 has prepared a sabotage squad comprising 100 militants from Ukrainian nationalist groups for operations on the African soil, a military-diplomatic source has told TASS.

“According to information, confirmed by several sources, UK special service MI-6 has formed and prepared for deployment on the southern continent a sabotage and assassination squad, comprising members of Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi groups, in an attempt to prevent cooperation between African countries and Russia,” the source said.

According to the source, the Kiev government tasked the country’s national security service SBU, military intelligence service GUR and the Defense Ministry in July with helping MI-6 and SAS to select 100 militants from Ukrainian nationalist groups with vast combat experience “on the eastern front.” The instructions were given on a request from London.

“The task of the Ukrainian squad, formed by the British special services, will be to carry out sabotage attacks at infrastructure facilities in Africa and to assassinate African leaders eyeing cooperation with Russia,” the source said. “Lt. Col. of GUR [Main Directorate of Intelligence] of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry V. Prashchuk was appointed to be the commander of the Ukrainian squad of cutthroats,” the source added.

Vitaly Prashchuk was born in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region in 1980. He participated in hostilities in the Donetsk and Lugansk Region in 2014-2016 as a commander of a sabotage and reconnaissance squad.

In 2015, Prashchuk was enlisted to the 73rd Center of Maritime Operations and was a service member of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence until 2017. He participated in joint operations of GUR and the UK intelligence in Zimbabwe.

Prashchuk retired from active duty in 2019. Later, he was elected a member of Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada. When the Russian special operation in Ukraine began, he was a reserve officer of GUR.

TASS

MI6 Prepared Ukrainian Sabotage Unit to Be Sent to Africa

The United Kingdom’s Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, has prepared a sabotage unit of 100 Ukrainian fighters to be sent to Africa to counter Russia-Africa cooperation, a military-diplomatic source has said.

The source added that Kiev, at the request of London in July 2023, ordered that Ukraine’s Security Service and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) “provide maximum and prompt assistance to representatives of the British intelligence MI6 and SAS special unit in the selection of 100 fighters from the Ukrainian national formations with significant combat experience on the ‘eastern front.'”

One of the main tasks of the unit in Africa will be “sabotage of infrastructure in African countries, as well as the elimination of African leaders oriented towards cooperation with Russia,” the source added.

The unit is planned to be sent to Africa by “a chartered civilian ship from the [Ukrainian] port of Izmail to the [Sudanese] city of Omdurman during the second half of August,” the source said. GUR officer Lt. Col. Vitaliy Prashchuk, who has experience of “successful liquidations” and participated in MI6 operations in Zimbabwe, will head the unit, the source said.

A native of the Vinnytsia Region, Prashchuk participated in combat operations in the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions in 2014-2016, as the commander of a sabotage and reconnaissance group, which had several “successful liquidations” under its belt. In 2015, he joined the 73rd Ukrainian Marine Special Operations Center and served in intelligence until 2017. He participated in joint special operations run by Ukrainian and British intelligence services in Zimbabwe.

After his discharge in 2019, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) from Volodymyr Zelensky’s “Servant of the People” party. At the beginning of the Russian special military operation, he was a reserve intelligence officer.

Last November, the Grayzone, an independent news site, citing documents and pieces of correspondence, reported that British spies had inked an agreement with the Security Service of Ukraine to train a Ukrainian “guerrilla terrorist army” to organize acts of sabotage in Crimea.

The same individuals who advocated building an army of “guerrillas” were responsible for hatching plans for an attack on the Crimean bridge: NATO Secretary General’s Advisor Chris Donnelly, British Foreign Intelligence Service (MI6) officer Guy Spindler, and former Lithuanian Defense Minister Audrius Butkevicius.

Initially, the Ukrainians were supposed to be instructed at the Yavorov training area in the Lvov region of western Ukraine. Then, a decision was made that the fighters would be trained in Greece and Poland.

British special forces have been involved in secret operations in at least 19 countries since 2011, including Russia and Ukraine, a study in May conducted by Action on Armed Violence (AOAV), a London-based non-profit organization, revealed.

In Ukraine, British agents conducted reconnaissance and trained fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with US spy agencies, the authors of the document revealed. This data on the British special forces’ clandestine missions raises questions about the transparency and legal basis of their activities, the organization noted.

According to the AOAV, the list of countries where British special forces were secretly deployed to includes Estonia, Iran, Libya, Pakistan, Russia, and Ukraine. In addition, British special forces have trained in Oman, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia. The full list of countries where their activities have been carried out is likely to be much broader, the non-profit added.

Sputnik