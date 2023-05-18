Ukraine’s Neoliberalism on Steroids & Europe’s Economic Suicide

To analyze the conflict in Ukraine, political economists Radhika Desai and Michael Hudson are joined by economic geographer Mick Dunford. They discuss the aggressive neoliberal reforms being imposed by the Ukrainian government and Europe’s suicidal policies.

