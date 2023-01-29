Western Volunteer in Bakhmut Admits Ukraine is Losing. Is the Western Tank Card a Bluff?

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for January 29, 2023:

– Russian forces continue encircling Bakhmut in the east and pushing toward Vugladar in the south;

– pro-Ukrainian Western volunteers admit the bleak situation Ukraine faces overall and specifically in Bakhmut;

– one volunteer admits that Wagner is better trained, better equipped, better organized and lead than Ukrainian forces fighting in Bakhmut;

– this volunteers admits Wagner is surrounding and may possibly cut of Bakhmut like in Mariupol;

– this volunteer admits Ukraine suffers from immense corruption and incompetence coupled with Western sponsors indifferent to their growing crisis;

– this volunteer admits that tanks are a “secret acknowledgement that things aren’t going well;”

–the volunteer would like to see more Western advisors leading Ukrainian units in battle, a slippery slope toward direct NATO intervention;

– growing skepticism continues to surround pledged Western main battle tanks;

– US policy makers appear to suggest this strategy may be essentially a bluff to convince Russia it is more prepared than Moscow for a long-term conflict;

